Water Purifier Market Size to Worth Around USD 120.38 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, the global water purifier market size is to expand around USD 98.08 billion by 2032. Water purifiers ensure the safety of drinking water by removing harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pollutants. Giardia and Cryptosporidium removal reduces the risk of gastrointestinal disease by 33%. It also reduces the risk of rectal and bladder cancer by removing chlorine and its metabolites. Drinking clean water also aids in the maintenance of a healthy energy level, the improvement of skin health, the loss of weight, and the strengthening of the body's overall immune system. Water flavor and taste become more valuable after purification. As a result, using clean and safe water when cooking aids in the preservation of the dish's flavor. Minerals are removed by household water filters, which may reduce overall water quality. Purification at the water entry point extends the life of the piping and reduces maintenance costs significantly.



Ask here for sample pages@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2975

Water is widely used in the manufacturing and processing industries. Water scarcity has the greatest impact on these companies. As a result, the demand for water purification systems in these industries is exacerbated by the desire to recycle water. Water pollution caused by untreated water discharged by processing businesses is increasing the demand for modern technology-enabled water treatment cleaners.

Regional Snapshots

The report includes market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific water purifiers market, which had sales of USD 25.9 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the research period.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest Water Purifier market share, accounting for more than 45.80% of global revenue. More market participants and significant R&D expenditures would boost product demand in this area. Businesses like Eureka Forbes have a large customer base, which helps the sector grow.

Report highlights

Based on product type , the global Water Purifier market is divided into three product categories: activated carbon filters, UV water purifiers, and RO water purifiers. In 2022, the RO-based product sector led the water purifier market revenue globally.

, the global Water Purifier market is divided into three product categories: activated carbon filters, UV water purifiers, and RO water purifiers. In 2022, the RO-based product sector led the water purifier market revenue globally. Based on end-users , Commercial and residential end-users are included in the global Water Purifier market segmentation. In 2022, the most popular application was residential.

, Commercial and residential end-users are included in the global Water Purifier market segmentation. In 2022, the most popular application was residential. Based on region, the report provides market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific water purifiers market is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.





You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2975

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 98.08 Billion CAGR 10.79% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 45.80% in 2022 RO Water Purifier Revenue Share 44% in 2022 UV Water Purifier Revenue Share 25% in 2022 Key Players Tata Chemicals Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Kent Ro System Ltd, Halo Source Inc., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Best Water Technology, A. O. Smith Corporation, Amway corporation, Brita, Eureka Forbes Limited, Pentair Plc., and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

People are becoming more acquainted with the benefits of water purifiers as a result of increased awareness about impurities in water supply and increased investment by water purifier companies in innovative marketing campaigns. The introduction of digital marketing, strong growth in developing-region retail stores, and a consistent increase in the availability of water purifiers sold through retail services are all contributing to an increase in demand for water treatment solutions. Strong government initiatives to raise public awareness of water-borne diseases through various public campaigns are raising awareness about water purity and its benefits in rural areas in developing countries such as India and China. For example, with the assistance of the World Bank, the Government of India is bringing clean drinking water to villages across the country. Water purifier sales are being boosted by workshops and campaigns such as the Consumer Awareness Program (CAP), which began in 2007 to raise consumer awareness about water quality issues. The program also educates consumers on the importance of regularly inspecting internal plumbing systems to maintain the quality of water supplied.

Water is widely used in manufacturing and processing industries. These are also the industry’s most vulnerable to a water crisis. As a result, the demand for water recycling in these industries is driving up the demand for water purification systems. Demand for advanced technology enabled water treatment purifiers is rising as a result of the environmental pollution created by untreated effluents from processing plants. The market for water purifiers is expected to be driven by the expansion of factory capacity in the food and beverage sector during the forecast period. Over the last few decades, as more and more industry activities have taken place, heavy metal contamination of water supply systems has been increasing. Due to their toxic properties for human health, the presence of metallic elements in the environment is a major concern. The majority of these metals are found in farm and industrial wastewater, including mercury (Hg), chromium (Cr), nickel (Ni), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb) and copper (Cu). Before discharging untreated sewage water, it is necessary to reduce the excessive metal content.

Opportunities

The introduction of smart water purification devices with advanced technology is a new market trend. The Smart Purifier features a multistage process of purification, making it easy to use. These filters monitor water consumption and make adjustments as needed. Additionally, smart purifiers are programmed to send users alerts and notifications when their maintenance cycle is complete. Customers are demanding feature-rich purifiers as their standard of living and spending capacity rises, particularly in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which is fueling market growth. Therefore, demand for such smart technology-based air purifiers is expected to increase over the forecast period due to their rapid introduction.

Related Reports

UV Air Purifier Market - The global UV air purifier market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and will expand to around USD 4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.72% from 2022 to 2030.

- The global UV air purifier market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and will expand to around USD 4.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.72% from 2022 to 2030. Air Purifier Market - The global air purifier market size accounted at USD 9.24 billion in 2021 and is expanding around USD 22.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, to provide clean drinking water, HUL's Pureit introduced a new line of RO + UV + Minerals-based water purifiers with FiltraPower Technology. This technology has been shown to remove hazardous compounds such as pesticides, industrial pollutants, and pathogens.

In January 2022, Whirlpool Corporation has announced the relocation of its Global Technology & Engineering Center (GTEC) of its Global Product Organization to a new facility in Pune, India, to innovate new technology in its products. GTEC is one of Whirlpool's largest innovation centers in the world and an important component of the company's global product research and development. GTEC is researching and developing current and future technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Industry 4.0.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Activated Carbon Filters

UV Water Purifier

RO Water Purifier





By End-User

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2975

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R