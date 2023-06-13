Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Delivers Fun & Safety With Newest Location in Arvada, Colorado

Denver, Colo., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, opened its 136th facility worldwide and third year-round swim school in Colorado on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The brand’s newest location, owned by Aqua-Tots Co-Founders Ron Sciarro and Paul Preston and franchisees Mike Priest and Steve Harris, is now ready to serve families throughout northwest Denver, Westminster and Arvada. The 7,200-square-foot facility is located at 7973 Wadsworth Blvd. next to Target.

Founded in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is the leader in the swim instruction industry, teaching more than five million swim lessons annually. The proven program offers year-round, indoor swim classes for children aged four months to 12 years old and includes Parent & Tot classes, convenient schedules and flexible make-up lessons.

“With warmer weather here, families and children are preparing for summer swimming in the Colorado sunshine,” said Priest. “That’s why it’s vital we support the community and provide families with a safe, fun and trusted place to learn to swim."

To celebrate its opening, Aqua-Tots Arvada is now offering a free swim lesson for all new customers. Open Monday through Saturday, Aqua-Tots Arvada will provide small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) swim lessons. Additionally, this location offers the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), Fast Track and Swim Club. Families are encouraged to enroll before classes fill up for the busy summer season.

Aqua-Tots Arvada is also hiring swim instructors and front desk staff. Interested candidates can send resumes to arvadainfo@aqua-tots.com.

"We are excited to bring Aqua-Tots Swim Schools to Arvada and continue the brand’s mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life," said Priest.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Arvada or to enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/arvada or call 720-446-5582.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

