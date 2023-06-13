BrandSafway receives 26 AFPM awards

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-six BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2022.



“I’m very proud of our hardworking employees and their dedication to excellence in safety at these 26 refinery and petrochemical sites as well as all of our locations globally,” said Gabe McCabe, president of BrandSafway Industrial, Energy and Commercial. “In addition, I would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these facilities, as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry.”



The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:

Baton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Corporation Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Baytown Refinery, ExxonMobil Corporation Benicia Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Chalmette Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. Clinton Complex, LyondellBasell Industries Coffeyville Refinery, CVR Energy Inc. Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66 Geismar Plant, Huntsman Corporation Geismar Works, BASF Corporation Longview Plant, Westlake Corporation Los Angeles Refinery, Phillips 66 Louisiana Operations, Dow Memphis Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Meraux Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Morris Complex, LyondellBasell Industries Plaquemine Plant, Westlake Corporation Ponca City Refinery, Phillips 66 Puget Sound Refinery, HF Sinclair Inc. St. Charles Operations, Dow St. Charles Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation San Francisco Refinery – Rodeo, Phillips 66 Torrance Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. Wilmington Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation WRB Refining LP - Borger Refinery, Phillips 66 Wynnewood Refining Company, CVR Energy Inc.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

