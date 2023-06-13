BrandSafway receives 26 AFPM awards

Refinery and plant crews honored with industry safety awards from American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers association

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-six BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2022.

“I’m very proud of our hardworking employees and their dedication to excellence in safety at these 26 refinery and petrochemical sites as well as all of our locations globally,” said Gabe McCabe, president of BrandSafway Industrial, Energy and Commercial. “In addition, I would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these facilities, as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry.” 

The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM: 

  1. Baton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Corporation
  2. Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
  3. Baytown Refinery, ExxonMobil Corporation
  4. Benicia Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
  5. Chalmette Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
  6. Clinton Complex, LyondellBasell Industries
  7. Coffeyville Refinery, CVR Energy Inc.
  8. Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66
  9. Geismar Plant, Huntsman Corporation
  10. Geismar Works, BASF Corporation
  11. Longview Plant, Westlake Corporation
  12. Los Angeles Refinery, Phillips 66
  13. Louisiana Operations, Dow
  14. Memphis Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
  15. Meraux Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
  16. Morris Complex, LyondellBasell Industries
  17. Plaquemine Plant, Westlake Corporation
  18. Ponca City Refinery, Phillips 66
  19. Puget Sound Refinery, HF Sinclair Inc.
  20. St. Charles Operations, Dow
  21. St. Charles Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
  22. San Francisco Refinery – Rodeo, Phillips 66
  23. Torrance Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
  24. Wilmington Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
  25. WRB Refining LP - Borger Refinery, Phillips 66
  26. Wynnewood Refining Company, CVR Energy Inc.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.

About BrandSafway
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

