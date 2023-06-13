ARC (Association of Related Churches)’s Dino Rizzo Speaks with Mayo Sowell in the Latest UNSCRIPTED Episode

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC ( Association of Related Churches ) Executive Director Dino Rizzo hosted Mayo Sowell for the fifth episode of Season 2 of its web series, UNSCRIPTED.



In the series, Dino visits various remarkable church leaders and pastors from around the world for sit-down conversations. All who he interviews are giving their lives in the name of service, aiming to make a major difference in their communities by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

During the episode, Dino Rizzo interviews Mayo Sowell, a former professional football player who met Jesus during his fifth year in prison. Together with his wife Kai, they founded LIIV Atlanta, an ARC church that launched in September 2022.

Mayo’s past in Atlanta involved drug dealing, but Kai felt a calling to return to the city and spread the gospel of Jesus to as many people as possible.

This episode of UNSCRIPTED is unique in that Dino and Mayo taped it in front of a live audience of pastors participating in an ARC Churches ’ training in Birmingham, Alabama. Part of the conversation dealt with Mayo’s redemptive story, the journey he and Kai took to launch their church with ARC (Association of Related Churches), and the highs and lows of planting a new ARC church.

In addition to Mayo’s history with LIIV Atlanta , they chatted about how to recognize that you are being called to plant a new church, how to transition from being on staff at a church to leading one, how to brand and build a new launch team using social media, how to connect with people in your city as you’re building this team, and how to raise money.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw, honest discussions about church planting, struggles, leadership, and relationship. Every episode is an open and unscripted conversation between Dino Rizzo and his guests.

The first series of UNSCRIPTED was so successful that ARC (Association of Related Churches) chose to launch a second season so they could meet with even more impactful leaders and pastors.

The web series helps expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in spreading the word of Jesus.

ARC provides financial and training support for these new church planters to not only survive but thrive.

More information on ARC (Association of Related Churches) can be found on its website, arcchurches.com .

To watch the fifth episode of the second season UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Mayo Sowell, visit ARC’s YouTube page .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

