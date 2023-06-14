Draganfly Performs Evacuation, Flood Management, and Demining Missions in Kherson, Ukraine

Draganfly, with its in-country partner Def-C, was tasked with deployment of drone technology and services to support safe evacuation efforts, reduce response time, and enable the efficient assessment of mine locations for demining operations in land and water-affected areas, including marine waterways.

Los Angeles, CA., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to report the expansion of its joint UAV operations with its partner DEF-C, a Ukrainian company involved in the civil and defense sectors, focused on flood mitigation and nationwide demining innovations.

Kherson Civil Administration and Kherson DSNS Emergency Services, which operate under the Ministry of Interior to support evacuation and flood management in the affected regions, called for assistance.

Draganfly completed the real-time situation awareness reconnaissance deployment, which was crucial in supporting safe evacuation efforts and effectively reducing response times.

Fifteen flights were immediately conducted across 660 acres using RGB/Multispectral and thermal sensors, and the delegation successfully participated in the Kherson community evacuation of injured and vulnerable populations due to flooding.

"Draganfly is proud to assist the communities in the Kherson region. The recent Kakhovka dam flooding has created a pressing need for aid in the region as it relates to safe evacuation, flood management, and assistance with mine location assessments as flooding has caused the displacement of land mines.” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

