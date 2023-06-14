electroCore to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.



Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Event: Company Discussion

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

