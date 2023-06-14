Madison Realty Capital Names Wilma Nacion Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that Wilma Nacion, former Chief Human Resources Officer of Marathon Asset Management, has joined the company as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 30, 2023. Ms. Nacion will report to Managing Principals and Co-Founders, Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz, and provide direction, leadership, and rigor to Madison Realty Capital’s human resources function.



Ms. Nacion has more than thirty years of experience in senior human resources roles at global financial companies and brings deep expertise leading organizational transformations, talent acquisition, and personnel management to Madison Realty Capital. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Marathon Asset Management, where she led the firm’s pandemic response plan for remote work and served as a member of the firm’s Executive Committee, Compensation, and Title Committees, as well as its Diversity & Inclusion Council.

Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital, said, “Wilma is a proven human resources executive, and we are pleased to welcome her to Madison Realty Capital. Her extensive organizational development experience leading global financial firms’ talent acquisition efforts and critical human resources functions will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the capabilities of our growing team.”

Prior to Marathon Asset Management, Ms. Nacion was the Global Head of Recruiting for investment bank Houlihan Lokey and previously served as FS Advisory Recruiting Leader for PWC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers). Earlier, she held several human resources leadership roles within EY (formerly Ernst & Young), KPMG, Salomon Smith Barney, and Lehman Brothers. Ms. Nacion is SHRM-CP certified and holds a B.S. in Economics from Stony Brook University.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that, as of March 31, 2023, manages $10 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed $23 billion of real estate transactions largely through direct lending to borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions. Madison Realty Capital’s strong underwriting capabilities provide certainty of execution in complex, time sensitive situations. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Israel, the firm has 75 employees across its real estate investment, asset management, and development disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been named to Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players every year since 2016 and was recognized in March 2023 by PERE as the Debt Firm of the Year, North America for Fiscal Year 2022. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit madisonrealtycapital.com.