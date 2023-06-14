Cell Expansion Market Size to Worth Around USD 54.48 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global cell expansion market size is expanding to around USD 43.36 billion by 2030. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis is what is fueling the growth of the cell expansion industry. The market is also being driven by a rise in government financing for cell-based research and a stronger focus on R&D for cell-based medicines.



Cell expansion is the process of generating daughter cells from a single cell. A cell needs to manufacture new cell wall material and gradually relax the wall to allow for stretching and area increase in order to expand. Cell-wall-associated proteins from the expansion family are important participants in this process. It is employed in drug development, drug screening, and research on cell microbiology. Currently, cell expansion is frequently employed to improve transplantation and the treatment of diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes.

Report Highlights

The market for cell expansion is found to be leading in North America. The primary drivers of the regional market in this area are the rising elderly population and rising occurrences of chronic and cell-based disorders. The market in this area is also being driven by the increased investments made by businesses and the government in cell expansion research.

Based on Product , instruments and consumables are the two segments of the market. Throughout the forecast period, the consumables sector is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The consumables category is further separated into reagents, media, and serum while the instruments category is divided into bioreactors, automated cell expansion systems, and other instruments. One of the factors that could be responsible for the growth of the segment is the growing production of vaccines and other biologics in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Based on End use, the segment of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms retained the highest share in 2022 and will continue to develop significantly in the coming years. One of the key aspects influencing the high proportion of biopharmaceutical businesses is the expanding potential of cell-based medicines in the healthcare sector. As an illustration, cellular-based therapies have skyrocketed in popularity in regenerative medicine due to ongoing advancements in injectable cell delivery technologies for a range of therapeutic uses.





Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 43.36 Billion CAGR 12.09% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 45% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 25% in 2022 APAC Revenue Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Miltenyi Biotec, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Bct, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Takara Bio, Inc. and Others

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing adoption of regenerative medicines

The use of regenerative medicine may be able to replace or repair tissues and even injured organs. The problem concerning cell expansion processes is developed using regeneration strategies. Studying potential cures for illnesses and injuries is beneficial. These conditions could range from fractured bones to neurological illnesses. There is unquestionably an increase in the use of regenerative medicines as we start to comprehend the opportunities that are made possible by applying such a cutting-edge scientific application. This is the lobby for the expanding worldwide market for cell expansion. The method can be applied to a variety of stem cell types, including adult, embryonic, and induced pluripotent cells. Differentiated stem cells can be used safely and successfully to evaluate new medications created by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, cell-based models for regenerative medicines have the potential to aid researchers in the development of early intervention therapies. The broad applications of the cell expansion technology in health care and science are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global cell expansion market.

Restraint

Risk contamination during cell expansion

Considering the vital function that cell culture plays in biological and medical research, there is enough proof to show that bacteria or other cells regularly infect cell cultures. This impedes scientific research because medications are initially tested on tumour cell lines. Moreover, some inaccurate results are obtained, delaying the start of an appropriate course of treatment. Moreover, it has been noted that cross-contamination might occur while using a pipette more than once while working with several cell cultures. If the infected cells reproduce more quickly than the original cells, they may soon take over the population and change the culture's identity. While the cells from several sources may also be morphologically identical, such events frequently go unnoticed. Chromosome duplications or rearrangements, mutations, and epigenetic alterations can all occur in cells. These factors can hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Growing investment in regenerative medicine

The growing investment in regenerative medicine represents a significant opportunity for the cell expansion market. Cell expansion is a critical component of regenerative medicine, as it involves growing large numbers of cells in vitro for use in various applications, including tissue engineering, gene therapy, and cell-based therapies.

As the demand for regenerative medicine continues to grow, the demand for cell expansion technologies and services is also expected to increase. The cell expansion market includes a wide range of products and services, including cell culture media, cell expansion instruments, and contract manufacturing services.

The increased investment in regenerative medicine research and development is likely to drive innovation and the development of new cell expansion technologies, including advanced bioreactors and cell sorting technologies. This, in turn, will create opportunities for companies involved in the cell expansion market to develop and commercialize new products and services that meet the needs of the regenerative medicine industry.

Challenge

Regulatory challenges

The cell expansion market involves the production of large numbers of cells for various applications, including research, drug discovery, and cell therapy. As with any industry, the cell expansion market faces regulatory challenges that can present significant obstacles to its growth and development.

One major regulatory challenge for the cell expansion market is ensuring that the cells produced meet strict quality and safety standards. This is particularly important for cell therapy applications, where the cells are intended to be used in patients. Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), require that cells produced for therapeutic use meet stringent criteria for purity, potency, and identity. Meeting these standards can be time-consuming and costly, and failure to comply with them can result in delays in product approval or even rejection by regulatory agencies. Another regulatory challenge for the cell expansion market is navigating the complex and evolving regulatory landscape.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, an agreement has been reached between Novartis Gene Therapies, a division of Novartis AG, and AGC Biologics, a significant global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), to purchase a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapy in Longmont, Colorado, in the United States. Upon completion of a thorough due diligence process, the facility will provide AGC Biologics with much greater capacity and space to continue building its end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy offering and ensure supply security for both current and potential clients.





In March 2020, Sotelab of Brazil, one of Latin America's top suppliers and distributors of laboratory and life sciences equipment, established a partnership with Applikon Biotechnology B.V. (Applikon), a Netherlands business that specializes in upstream bioprocess equipment. The partnership between Applikon and Sotelab Sociedade Técnica de Laboratório Ltda (Sotelab), situated in Rio de Janeiro, significantly boosts the market share of Applikon's sophisticated cultivation systems in South America.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables Reagents, Media, & Serum Other Consumables

Culture Flasks and Accessories Tissue Culture Flasks Other Culture Flasks and Accessories

Instruments Automated Cell Expansion Systems Bioreactors Other Instruments



By Cell Type

Mammalian Human

Animal

Others

By Application

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Others

By End-Use

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





