AutoScheduler Receives 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, has been named a winner of a 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. These awards profile innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. AutoScheduler was chosen for its supply chain project with a multinational consumer foods manufacturer.



“We delivered an automated warehouse optimization solution at a multinational consumer foods manufacturer that faced increasing demand and needed to increase efficiency,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “We are pleased to win this prestigious award for the second consecutive year for helping clients orchestrate and optimize all warehouse activities, resulting in improved fulfillment times, lower labor requirements, and accelerate productivity.”

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration. Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead.”

The consumer foods manufacturer deployed AutoScheduler's Enhanced AutoPilot solution, allowing planners to find cross-dock opportunities and prioritize yard movements proactively and dynamically. Enhanced AutoPilot moves loading and unloading times, where possible, to maximize the number of pallets to avoid going into storage. The cross-docking availability significantly reduces the stress on labor while maximizing customer fill rate. Planning time is cut from five minutes to three seconds. AutoPilot reduced inventory waste by 13% and intra-campus transportation costs by 31%.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards for upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contact: