Orthodontics Market to Surpass US$ 8.95 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global orthodontics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Orthodontics Market

Growing aging population and increasing awareness regarding oral health has surge in demand for orthodontic products. According to the United Nations, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. The number of older persons is anticipated to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Globally, the share of the population aged 65 years or over increased from 6 per cent in 1990 to 9 per cent in 2019. That proportion is projected to rise further to 16 per cent by 2050, so that one in six people in the world will be aged 65 years or over.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orthodontics Market:

Increasing adoption of advanced software in dentistry is a recent trend in the global orthodontics market. For instance, in February 2023, Owandy Radiology Inc., a global marketer in the production of dental radiology hardware and imaging software has introduced its AI-powered Ceph Analysis Orthodontic Software during the 2023 Chicago Midwinter Meeting.

Global Orthodontics Market - Drivers

Growing prevalence of dental disorders is propelling orthodontics market growth

Increasing prevalence of dental disorder worldwide is expected to drive growth of the orthodontics market. The WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022) estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with 3 out of 4 people affected living in middle-income countries. Worldwide, an estimated 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth.

Orthodontics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 5.23 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 8.95 Bn





Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa.





Segments covered: By Product Type: Conventional Products (Brackets, Wires, Adhesives, Bands, Correctors, Tubes, and Others (Hand Instruments, Elastics, and Retainers), Advanced Products (Aligner, Scanner, 3D Printer, CAD/CAM Systems, and Others (Software and Vibrational Stimuli Devices)

Conventional Products (Brackets, Wires, Adhesives, Bands, Correctors, Tubes, and Others (Hand Instruments, Elastics, and Retainers), Advanced Products (Aligner, Scanner, 3D Printer, CAD/CAM Systems, and Others (Software and Vibrational Stimuli Devices) By Age Group: Teenage Group and Adult Age Group

Teenage Group and Adult Age Group By End User: Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, and Others (Small-scale Dental Practices) Companies covered: 3D Systems Corporation, 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Bernhard Förster GmbH, Carestream Dental, LLC, and American Orthodontics Corporation, among others. Growth Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders worldwide

Increasing awareness among people about orthodontics Restraints & Challenges:

High cost of treatment

Adverse effects associated with orthodontics

Increasing number of road accidents has significant contribution to the orthodontics market growth

Road accidents especially across developing and underdeveloped countries have positive impact on the demand for orthodontics products. According to the World Health Organization, every year the lives of around 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury.

Global Orthodontics Market - Restrain

Side effects and high cost of the orthodontics treatment

Orthodontics treatments are generally costly and is inaccessible in general population. For instance, an Invisalign Clear Aligner treatment could cost between US$ 2,000 and 8,000 in the US. Moreover, metal brackets cost around US$ 2,500, while ceramic brackets cost around US$ 3,000 to 10,000.

Additionally, there are few side effects associated with the orthodontics treatments such as pain root resorption, periodontal disease, and temporomandibular dysfunction. This factor is again expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Orthodontics Market – Opportunities

Increasing popularity of dental aesthetic among all age groups is expected to serve major growth opportunities

The dental aesthetic is an advanced procedure that is basically perform to improve the appearance of teeth, gums, and surrounding areas. Procedures such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental bonding, complete mouth reconstruction, smile makeovers, gum lifts, and contouring are some of the common cosmetic dental procedure. The growing number of people opting for dental aesthetics coupled with rise in patient awareness regarding these surgeries are expected to offer profitable market opportunities.

Global Orthodontics Market - Key Developments

In Apirl 2023, Grin, a virtual care platform that offers digital oral healthcare solutions connecting practices and patients, announced the launch of several new products at the American Association of Orthodontics Annual Meeting in Chicago.

In August 2022, Orthobrain announced the launch of SimplyClear as the latest addition to its solutions for the growth of orthodontic treatment

In April 2023m uLab Systems™, the manuafcturer of the uSmile™ clear aligner platform and the new uAssist™ concierge service, announces it now offers orthodontists a suite of branding options that give them the ability to create a variety of custom-designed packaging products that will enhance the patient experience and can help grow new business.

In May 2022, Ormco Corporation announced the introduction of Ultima Hook developed specifically for the Ultima wire. It is designed to correct maloccluded teeth in conjunction with orthodontic appliances, providing performance and efficiency.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global orthodontics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, expanding dental tourism, and growing demand for dental aesthetics. Moreover, increasing consumer spending on cosmetic dentistry is again expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, advent of advanced technologies such as virtual imaging, 3D scanners, IoT, and AI in the orthodontics diagnostic devices is further anticipated to augment market growth.

On the basis of Product Type, Conventional Products (Brackets) is expected to hold a leading position owing to the advantages associated with the brackets. Moreover, they are easily available on e-commerce platforms.

On the basis of Age groups, Teenage group segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the growing prevalence of dental disorder in teens. According to the Golden Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, the COVID-19 virus brought about more cases of dental illnesses. More patients are now reporting cases of gum diseases, among other dental infections. These teen dental problems continue to affect them even after they heal from the COVID-19 virus.

On the basis of End User, Clinic segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the growing number of private dental clinics and practitioners worldwide. Moreover, the presence of well-equipped dental clinics across developed countries is again fuelling segment growth.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high adoption of advanced orthodontics technologies coupled with the growing awareness regarding the aesthetic orthodontics among consumers in the region. Addtionally, increasing geriatric population is another major factor augmenting regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orthodontics market include 3M Company, 3D Systems Corporation, Align Technology, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Carestream Dental, LLC, Bernhard Förster GmbH,and American Orthodontics Corporation, among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Orthodontics Market , By Product Type

Conventional Products Brackets Wires Adhesives Bands Correctors Tubes Others (Hand Instruments, Elastics, and Retainers)

Advanced Products Aligner Scanner 3D Printer CAD/CAM Systems Others (Software and Vibrational Stimuli Devices)



Global Orthodontics Market, By Age Group

Teenage Group

Adult Age Group

Global Orthodontics Market , By End User

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others (Small-scale Dental Practices)





Global Orthodontics Market, By Region

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



