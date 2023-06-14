Great Plains Communications Extends 400-Gig Fiber Network From Omaha to Minneapolis and Chicago

Bair, Nebraska, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, is extending its 400-Gig capable, high-capacity fiber network, adding two new and unique 400-Gig capable routes: one between Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, and another between Omaha, Nebraska and Chicago, Illinois.

These unique connections provide capacity to 400-Gig wave service between the 1623 Farnam Data Center in Omaha, Nebraska and the Data Centers in 511 11th Ave. S in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota and 350 Cermak Rd. in Chicago, Illinois. Carrier, wholesale, enterprise, hyperscalers and fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) customers will benefit from the scalability and cost savings provided by these high bandwidth and unique route options.

“The demand for higher bandwidth to connect data centers for real time applications like streaming continue to grow,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer at Great Plains Communications. “The ongoing and intentional enhancements and growth of our MEF-certified diverse fiber network demonstrate GPC’s commitment to ensuring our customers and their customers continue to have the best experience possible, both now and in the future.”

Great Plains Communications is currently accepting orders for the following 400-Gig capable routes:

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Chicago, Illinois

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado

Between Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City, Kansas

GPC Network

View the Great Plains Communications Fiber Map at GPC fiber

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.