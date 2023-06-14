Acne Scar Treatment Market Is Set for Growth of USD 10.8 Billion between 2023 and 2031: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acne scar treatment's market value is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2031. Many individuals suffer from acne, and acne scars are a common side effect. Growth in the acne scar treatment market is driven by the prevalence of acne scars.



Acne scar treatment involving multiple treatment modalities is becoming increasingly popular. With these approaches, scar formation is targeted in different ways, resulting in enhanced results. The future of the market will witness more advanced combination therapies.

As disposable incomes rise, healthcare infrastructure improves, and aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly popular in emerging economies, the acne scar treatment market is expected to grow. The market players will be able to take advantage of these opportunities and grow their businesses.

Acne scar treatment is gaining traction in various fields of medicine, including personalized medicine. Individualized treatment can improve healing outcomes by addressing individual needs and scar types. Advanced technologies and treatment modalities are likely to be adopted as a result of this personalized approach.

Key Findings of Market Report

A number of pharmaceutical companies are expanding their production capabilities of topical medications aimed at eliminating scarring and discoloration in people suffering from acne scars.

An individual's interest in micro-needling is sparked by its risk-free approach and cost-effectiveness.

Oral medications are gaining traction in the market, while topical antibiotics are effective in reducing breakouts.

The hospital segment is expected to rise as the demand for healthcare and personal care rises, with a large number of players driving the market.

A rise in in-office chemical peel procedures is expected to increase acne scar treatment market demand.



Global Acne Scar Treatment: Growth Drivers

Increasing cosmetic procedures have significantly increased the market demand for acne scar treatment. With micro needling on the rise, acne scar treatment has grown in popularity. As scars become more visible and as people become more aware of their appearance, there will likely be a growing demand to reduce their appearance.

With the increasing demand for improved appearances and textures of skin, acne scar treatment has become more popular. With the growth of chemical peel products and increasing awareness among millennials, acne scar treatment is growing.

A wide range of treatment options for acne scars has been expanded as innovative technologies have evolved, such as laser therapy, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and dermal fillers. In addition to improving efficacy and safety, these advancements are attracting more patients and contributing to market growth.

The popularity of minimally invasive procedures is gaining momentum because of their lower risks, shorter recovery times, and fewer side effects than traditional surgical interventions. In addition to this trend, acne scar treatments that are non-surgical are expected to be more popular in the coming years.

Individuals are becoming more aware of acne scar treatment options through the internet and social media platforms. It is likely that these treatments will become more popular as awareness of the condition increases. A growing number of people are concerned about their appearance and are willing to invest in cosmetic procedures for improved skin texture and appearance. In the near future, this trend will have a significant impact on the demand for scar treatments for acne.



Global Acne Scar Treatment: Regional Landscape

A growing number of drugs have been approved for clinical use in the North American region.

Since the condition is becoming more prevalent among young people and adults, manufacturers have developed medications to treat the condition in the United States, which has boosted demand for those medications.

In Europe, major pharmaceutical companies make large investments in the research and development of dermatology drugs.

A higher adoption rate of advanced treatment products and an increased patient pool in Germany should increase demand in the future.

As awareness grows among the population and social media influencers grow, acne scar treatment demand in India is expected to grow.



Global Acne Scar Treatment Market: Key Players

Several large manufacturers dominate the global acne scar treatment market. Investing heavily in research and development is one of the ways in which leading companies create products that are environmentally friendly. Market players have had to diversify their product lines as a result of the commercialization of acne scar treatments to boost revenue generation.

Innovation and the development of novel treatment solutions are expected to be driven by collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, dermatologists, and research institutions. In addition to accelerating commercialization, such collaborations can also lead to the development of new products and therapies.

In December 2022, Atrophic acne scars will be safely and effectively treated using subcision, a minimally invasive surgical technique that doesn't require incisions. Subcision procedure modifications reduce side effects, and combination therapies improve efficacy. Subcision with needles is a commonly used technique to treat acne scarring, but it can cause bruising, painful needlesticks, and neurovascular damage. Various subcision techniques were reviewed and evaluated individually and in conjunction with other acne scar management techniques.



Global Acne Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation

Type

Topical Medications Alpha Hydroxyacids (AHAs) Retinoids Salicylic Acid Others

In-office Procedures Dermabrasion Chemical Peels Laser Resurfacing Fillers Microneedling





End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail

Pharmacies/eCommerce

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



