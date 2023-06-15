Avalyn Pharma Highlighting Inhalation Platform at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright and Hanson Wade Conferences in June

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, announced that CFO Marc Schneebaum will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Private Company Showcase, which is taking place June 20-22, 2023 on Kiawah Island, SC. Mr. Schneebaum will provide a corporate and clinical update and will discuss Avalyn’s targeted approach to treating severe and rare lung diseases with inhaled therapeutics.

To further expand on the company’s strategy of delivering pulmonary medicines directly to the lungs via inhalation technology, Stephen Pham, Ph.D., Avalyn’s senior vice president of product development will participate in the Hanson & Wade Next Gen Inhalation Delivery Summit being held June 20-22, 2023 in Boston, MA. Dr. Pham will act as chairman on Day 3 with a keynote introducing the proceedings, which are focused on methods of enhancing formulations of inhaled medicines to increase stability, improve drug-device compatibility, and optimize efficacy. On that day, he will make an oral presentation on the company’s product development experience and rationale for selecting PARI’s eFlow® Technology Nebulizer, a high efficiency vibrating membrane nebulizer used by Avalyn to deliver AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone) in its clinical trials and is currently in use in Avalyn’s AP01-005 open label extension study in patients with pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, Dr. Pham will lead an expert panel discussion on the factors that inform the selection of an inhaler platform, be it a metered-dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, or nebulizer, based on the disease, patient population and drug characteristics.

Presentation details:

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Private Company Showcase

Company Presentation

Date/Time: June 21, 2023 and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island

Next Gen Inhalation Delivery Summit

Oral Presentation: Selection of an Aerosol Delivery System for an Inhalation Product

Date/Time: June 22, 2023 and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Bostonian

Roundtable Discussion: Addressing Key Questions of Formulating in Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) vs Liquid / Nebulizers vs Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Date/Time: June 22, 2023 and 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Bostonian