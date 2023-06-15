iPower Launches the iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System

DUARTE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, is announcing the launch of its new iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System for herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables, now available on Amazon.



The three-in-one automated indoor hydroponic garden system includes a large water tank to support plants for 1-3 weeks of growth, auto-LED lighting and auto-cycling without mess, soil or weather limitation. The compact grow area features a high-quality LED light fixture which provides consistent lighting for growing all year-round. In addition, the hydroponics system comes with a first-of-its-kind isolated seeding area, allowing the seeds to absorb water and nutrients simultaneously with the main growing tank. The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System has a total of 28 pods for both growing and seeding to increase the grower’s productivity and yield.

The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System is also equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled app control via the iFarm Indoor Growing App.

“The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System is our latest innovation in uniquely designed hydroponics equipment for a home or office,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Our analytics team determined this was a category with little differentiation, unmet need and price points that did not reflect the value or utility of the products. After nearly one year of development, we are excited to launch this product and provide an aesthetically pleasing, fast-growing indoor hydroponics system to our customers.”

For more information, or to purchase the iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System, please click here.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, www.zenhydro.com and www.simpledeluxe.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

