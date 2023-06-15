Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Celebrates Opening of New Location in Bryan/College, Texas, With Free Family-Friendly Event on Saturday, June 24

Bryan/College Station, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, has made a splash in Bryan/College Station, Texas, with opening of its 137th year-round, indoor facility. Located at 3153 Wildflower Dr., Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station officially opened for swim lessons on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Families across Brazos County are invited to come out for free grand opening festivities on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The team at Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station will be on-site to offer tours of the school and answer questions about swim plans and pricing. Families can also enjoy hours of fun, including a water slide, cotton candy, face painting, balloon twisting and so much more!

Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station is locally owned and operated by long-time residents and Texas A&M graduates, Jared and Amber Salvato. Deeply engrained in the Aggieland community, the couple will be fully hands-on at their neighborhood swim school where Amber will also serve as the general manager.

“Swimming is a critical life skill,” said Amber Salvato, “and with a small daughter at home, we realized very quickly how important it was to find quality swim instruction. Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in young children, and swim lessons drastically reduce that risk. That’s why we’re so passionate about offering this proven program to all the families of Bryan/College Station.”

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots has served as the leader in swim instruction, now teaching more than five million swim lessons throughout the world every year. The program includes the highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for tots four to 30 months old, as well as small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons for children up to 12 years old. The new 6,000 square foot location will feature a heated, indoor pool, certified swim instructors, and convenient schedules with flexible make-up lessons.

Aqua-Tots is actively hiring swim instructors and front desk team members for its Bryan/College Station location. Interested individuals can apply online at aqua-tots.com/bryan-college-station/employment.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station or to enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/bryan-college-station or call 979-314-9879.

