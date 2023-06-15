Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, Announces Integration with Walmart Connect’s DSP

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen , a leading performance marketing firm, announced that Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, and influencer solution provider, has integrated with Walmart Connect’s DSP (Demand-Side Platform), an offering created in partnership with The Trade Desk . The Walmart Connect DSP platform operates across channels, allowing brands to place content across mobile, display, and CTV. Under this new collaboration, brands working with Acorn Influence can leverage Walmart Connect’s DSP targeting, which combines 1st party audiences with the control and scale of off-site programmatic ads.



As the prevalence of retail media continues to rise, over 1 in 6 dollars spent on digital ads in the US will go toward retail media this year, a 17.1% slice of all digital advertising, according to industry forecasts by Insider Intelligence, presented in May of this year. In addition, consider HubSpot’s 2023 Social Media Marketing Report, 50% of Millennials trust product recommendations from influencers. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the same report shows 89% of marketers who currently engage with influencer marketing will increase or maintain their investment in 2023.

Notably, this announcement follows the launch of Acorn Influence’s performance creator solution , Canopy by Acorn, which helps brands extend digital distribution across mobile, display, and CTV. Now, as the company announces the new Walmart Connect integration, Acorn Influence is able to offer their clients the power of Canopy combined with 1st party retailer data, maximizing marketer’s investments beyond social media’s walled gardens.

“Integration with Walmart Connect essentially affords our brand clients the most hyper-targeted delivery of creator content to Walmart shoppers, increasing the impact of influencer marketing initiatives while driving purchase at Walmart, the nation’s largest omni-channel retailer,” said Heather Nichols, General Manager, Acorn Influence. “We very much share the vision of driving outcomes through meaningful, convertible retail experiences across channels. Our seamless influencer execution ultimately helps brands unlock incremental digital scale with precision and grow authentic relationships with consumers and shoppers.”

About Acorn Influence

Acorn Influence is one of the fastest growing offerings in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space. Their integrated influencer network, technology and campaign solutions are the choice of more than 50 of the world’s leading advertisers, including household names like General Mills, Mondeléz, Coca-Cola & more. From influencer curation, to content development, media deployment and measurement, Acorn Influence has developed a seamless process to create maximum impact and drive accountable growth for their clients. Acorn Influence has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at www.acorninfluence.com.

About New Engen

New Engen is a performance marketing agency helping brands find breakthroughs to unlock and accelerate growth. Born digital, tech-forward, and performance-driven, we lean on a data-driven, agile approach to marketing strategy and content to help brands outpace their competitors and stay ahead of the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency and was also named to Inc.‘s Best in Business 2022 list. New Engen joined forces with Acorn Influence in December 2021 – expanding their offerings to include influencer marketing. Learn more at www.newengen.com .