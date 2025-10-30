Snap Inc. Selects New Engen to Lead Global Creative Across U.S. and Global Markets

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, has been selected by Snap Inc. as its creative partner to deliver authentic, market-specific campaigns across the U.S., and international markets. The partnership builds on Snap’s global creative footprint, blending in-app activations with regional content to support both growth and engagement.

Through the partnership, Snap will tap New Engen’s in-house content studio, Donut Studios, for its expertise in building scaled, creator-driven campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. The work spans both in-app and cross-channel creative — from developing new video concepts with regional creators in global markets, to remixing Snap-native content for extended impact, to designing in-app activations that deepen engagement. In addition, New Engen will lead creative insights and analytics for user acquisition campaigns, helping inform Snap’s growth and retention strategy while ensuring campaigns can launch with speed and precision.

The engagement is designed to support Snap’s dual goals of new customer acquisition and long-term retention, with a focus on strengthening daily engagement. To achieve this, New Engen is leading a significant global talent acquisition effort, uniting its U.S. creative team with regional creators worldwide to ensure content reflects authentic local voices. This cultural fluency, paired with executional agility, will help Snap connect with audiences in ways that feel real and relevant, while preserving the platform’s iconic brand identity and visual consistency across every market.

“Authentic self-expression has always been at the heart of Snap’s platform,” said Alice Woo, Chief Creative Officer at New Engen. “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to amplify that spirit on a global stage by uniting our regional creators across international markets. We’re combining cultural fluency with global scale to help Snap connect with new audiences while staying true to what makes the platform so distinct.”

Snap selected New Engen for its ability to capture the authentic voice of Snap users without overengineering, to scale creative across key markets with built-in localization, and to innovate with AI in ways that enhance people-driven content while preserving authenticity.

“Snap’s community values content that feels real, relevant, and instantly recognizable. Partnering with New Engen allows us to scale that authenticity across markets while preserving the iconic brand identity our users know and love,” said Rahul Adwalpalkar, Product Marketing Manager at Snap Inc. “Their global creative capabilities and innovative approach will help us connect with audiences in new ways and build even stronger connections worldwide.”

This announcement marks New Engen’s first major engagement with Snap and underscores the agency’s growing role in helping global platforms scale authentic, creator-driven campaigns.

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards’ Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021—2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023—2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023—2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

