New Engen Named Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year in the 2025 US Agency Awards

SEATTLE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a full-service digital marketing agency, today announced it has been named Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year in the 2025 US Agency Awards. The awards recognize the way New Engen unifies creative, media, analytics, and AI to cut through marketing complexity and pinpoint the actions that create the greatest impact for brands.

New Engen’s integrated approach brings creative, media, strategy, and measurement under one roof, allowing brands to understand what drives growth and act on it quickly. That approach has fueled the agency’s scale to more than $1.5B in annual ad spend, 150+ brands, and a nearly 500-person team. Over the past year, New Engen has expanded its portfolio across CPG, retail, DTC, tech, and B2B, adding brands including Snap. Inc, Loews Hotels, Checkers & Rally’s, and Highlights for Children.

“Being named Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year is a meaningful recognition of the work our teams are doing every day,” said Justin Hayashi, Founder and CEO of New Engen. “Our focus has been building a model that brings creative thinking, strong analytics, and practical AI application together in a way that genuinely helps brands make better decisions. These awards tell us that approach is delivering. They reflect the choices we’ve made to invest in our people, strengthen our capabilities, and stay aligned with where marketing is actually heading.”

The awards also recognize the growing impact of LIFT, New Engen’s proprietary platform that centralizes creative, media, measurement, and client data to accelerate insight and iteration. LIFT includes tools such as Correlation Labs for incrementality insights and AI Variant Testing to advance creative learning.

New Engen has also deepened its creative and cultural intelligence through Donut Studios. The team leverages internal tools like Mr. Oven, which deconstructs top-performing content to fuel new production ideas grounded in platform learnings and performance data, and Trend Chef, an AI-powered web app that translates emerging TikTok trends into brand-ready ideas in real time. These innovations help teams move at the speed of culture and create work that resonates.

Recent client work further illustrates the model’s effectiveness. New Engen has helped brands strengthen upper-funnel and brand-building initiatives, improve acquisition efficiency, expand lead generation, build omnichannel creator programs tied to revenue outcomes, and respond quickly to cultural moments with content that lands. Together, these efforts reflect how the agency connects creative thinking with clear accountability and measurable impact.

New Engen’s growth is grounded in a people-first foundation focused on stability, development, and culture. Since 2021, the agency has more than doubled in size while expanding leadership across growth, commerce, creative, and analytics, and investing in advancement programs, internal mobility, and affinity groups. Internally, the agency has leaned into AI to eliminate repetitive tasks, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and free up teams to focus on high-impact, strategic work—strengthening both employee satisfaction and operational performance.

The US Agency Awards honors add to a year of industry recognition for New Engen. In 2025, the agency was named Most Innovative Agency in the Digiday Awards, appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year, and was included on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third year in a row – ranking among the top five large agencies. New Engen was also shortlisted for the 2025 Adweek Agency of the Year program, with winners to be announced on December 9.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards’ Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021—2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023—2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023—2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com.

