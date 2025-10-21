New Engen and DoDilly Partner to Elevate Brand Safety and Compliance in Creator Marketing

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With FTC scrutiny intensifying and brands facing increasing risks from creator content at scale, New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced a new partnership with DoDilly, provider of automated compliance, FTC, and brand-safety monitoring for creator campaigns—before, during, and after launch. The partnership elevates investment in brand safety and compliance auditing across influencer and creator marketing campaigns. It reflects what the market demands, bringing together New Engen’s expertise in creator-led campaigns with DoDilly’s technology for monitoring FTC disclosures, brand guardrails, and contractual requirements.

“Working with New Engen makes brand safety seamless. Their team brings the expertise, tools, and behind-the-scenes monitoring needed to safeguard campaigns from compliance risks, FTC violations, and contract breaches,” said Lindsey Campbell, Omnichannel Marketing Advisor, CPG & Automotive, and New Engen client. “That means we can move faster, stay focused on creative impact, and scale our creator programs with true confidence.”

Rising Challenge of Creator Compliance

As influencer and creator marketing investments grow, brands face mounting risks from FTC non-disclosure violations, competitor exclusivity breaches, and brand safety missteps. Many creators and brands lack awareness of compliance standards, putting them at risk of fines or reputational harm. Manual monitoring at scale is time-consuming and often impractical.

A Tech-Enabled Solution

DoDilly’s platform reviews creator content across images, video, stories, comments, tags, and audio for FTC compliance, brand safety, and contractual requirements. By integrating these audits directly into creator-led campaigns, New Engen provides clients stronger guarantees of safety and compliance without slowing execution.

Over just a few months, DoDilly supported a high volume of campaigns for New Engen and its clients, monitoring thousands of creator posts, comments, and stories. The platform flagged risks early, and after review, none led to infractions. This proactive approach prevented compliance issues before launch, reduced FTC exposure, and safeguarded brand reputation.

“Protecting brand trust is a core mission at New Engen,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “This partnership with DoDilly ensures our clients can confidently invest in creator marketing at scale, knowing that compliance and safety are built into every single campaign.”



“Brand safety and compliance are non-negotiables for marketers. By partnering with DoDilly, we’re able to offer clients peace of mind that their creator campaigns are protected from risk and built to scale with confidence,” added Heather Nichols, CRO at New Engen.



Looking Ahead

With compliance and brand safety challenges expected to grow as the creator economy expands, New Engen and DoDilly’s partnership equips brands, particularly in retail and CPG, with a scalable, tech-driven solution. The result is faster campaign execution, stronger protection, and greater trust between brands, creators, and audiences.

“Compliance is often seen as an obstacle to creativity, but our technology makes it an enabler. Together with New Engen, we’re ensuring campaigns are innovative but also safe, compliant, and brand-protective,” said George DePree, CEO of DoDilly.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing company driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The company has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards’ Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021—2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023—2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023—2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .



About DoDilly

DoDilly is the always-on compliance and brand-safety platform for creator and influencer marketing. The platform automatically reviews posts, stories, audio, comments, tags, and captions for regulatory compliance—including FTC guidelines, brand guardrails, exclusivity, and contractual requirements—flagging risks before they become problems. Brands and agencies use DoDilly to move faster, reduce regulatory exposure, and scale creator programs with audit-ready confidence.

