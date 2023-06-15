U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Worth $21.46 Billion by 2030: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. digital therapeutics market size is estimated to reach USD 21.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are evidence-based therapeutic interventions driven by the high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or a disease. Digital therapeutics are on-demand and personalized, helping patients manage their conditions as well as give them the opportunity to seek support in their moment of need. DTx technologies and/or services have been developed with the aim of increasing the patient's accessibility to the effective and clinically safe treatments, extending physician's ability to treat patients, providing clinical solutions for untreated or undertreated health conditions, and providing accurate results and information on personalized disease management and outcomes to patients and physicians.



Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market:

Government initiatives to digitalize healthcare is one of the key trends expected to boost the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market. For instance, the digital revolution in the healthcare in the U.S. is marching steadily, spurred by the federal government regulations, financial incentives, and technological innovations. Digital transformation in the health industry means digitizing processes and products to deliver better healthcare services along with improved customer experience. The US Government is also investing billions to digitize, modernize, and/or interoperate STLT (State, Territorial, Local and Tribal) public health data infrastructure over the next ten years.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market – Drivers

Rise in adoption of DTx solutions to propel market growth

With the rise in disease burden and increasing digitalization in the healthcare, the adoption of DTx solutions is also increasing rapidly. In February 2022, DynamiCare Health Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Breakthrough Device Designation for the DCH-001, a digital therapeutic solution to treat tobacco use disorder complicating pregnancy and childbirth. According to the FDA, digital health products, such as digital therapeutic solutions, can help consumers make more informed decisions about their health.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 2.80 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 33.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 21.46 Bn Segments covered: By Application: Treatment & Disease Management (Chronic Care, Mental Health & Neurological Disorders, and Others) and Preventive Care (Pre-diabetes, Weight Management, and Others)

Treatment & Disease Management (Chronic Care, Mental Health & Neurological Disorders, and Others) and Preventive Care (Pre-diabetes, Weight Management, and Others) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Patients/Individuals, Payers, Employers, and Others Companies covered: 2Morrow Inc., ResMed, Pear Therapeutics, Omada Health Inc., Teladoc Health, Lark Technologies, Kaia Health, Fitbit, Cognoa Inc., and Akili Interactive Labs, among others. Growth Drivers: Increase in incidence of chronic diseases

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) Restraints & Challenges: Growing concerns about patient data privacy

Challenges involved with digital therapeutics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to boost market growth

Research has shown that digital therapeutics solutions for the disease management can drive better outcomes for people living with chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States, with heart disease and cancer alone accounting for around 38 percent of all deaths. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the U.S. currently live with a chronic disease such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market – Restrain

Patient data security concerns to hamper market growth

Since digital therapeutics involves storing and processing of sensitive patient information, there is a need to ensure that data is securely stored and managed. Any security breach or data breach could result in the misuse of critical patient information, leading to potential legal and financial liabilities for companies involved. Digital therapeutics are also vulnerable to third-party interference, signal errors, and transmission outages. This may result in the loss of critical patient data, hampering the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market – Opportunities

Increasing number of clinical trials and increasing research and development is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

Digital therapeutics are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional treatments, as digital therapeutics offer a wide range of unexplored therapeutic applications. In February 2023, ObvioHealth launched a proprietary application programming interface (API) tailored specifically for digital therapeutic (DTx) clinical trials. The API provides DTx sponsors with a “plug and play” integration to ObvioHealth's ObvioGo platform, enabling the capture of more objective adherence and efficacy data while also reducing burden for clinical trial participants.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market - Key Developments

In March 2022, Sanofi US announced a collaboration with DarioHealth. This Collaboration help Sanofi to accelerate commercial adoption of DarioHealth’s DTx technologies and the expansion of digital health solutions on the Dario platform.

In October 2021, Click Therapeutics, Inc. received around US$ 52 million funding from multiple investors to develop and commercialize the company’s prescription digital therapeutic pipeline.

In October 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Luminopia's VR-based digital therapeutic which treats lazy eye with TV time. FDA approved Luminopia's digital program that aims to treat amblyopia, or lazy eye, using modified TV shows and movies viewed through a virtual reality headset.

In July 2021, Biofourmis announced its BiovitalsHF solution is the first-ever heart failure digital therapeutic to receive a Breakthrough Device designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). BiovitalsHF is a software that augments guideline-directed use of heart failure medications to manage patients in combination with traditional pharmacotherapy.

Key Market Takeaways:

U.S. digital therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. The U.S. digital therapeutics market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing demand for safe and effective digital therapeutics. Digital therapeutics solutions help improve medication adherence with personalized incentives to encourage long-term behavior change in patients and for people with chronic conditions.

On the basis of Application, Treatment & Disease Management is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in disease burden and increasing demand for safe and effective treatments/therapies.

On the basis End User, Healthcare Providers Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry and increasing adoption digital healthcare solutions or services.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. digital therapeutics market include 2Morrow Inc., ResMed, Pear Therapeutics, Omada Health Inc., Teladoc Health, Lark Technologies, Kaia Health, Fitbit, Cognoa Inc., and Akili Interactive Labs, among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application:

Treatment & Disease Management Chronic Care Mental Health & Neurological Disorders Others

Preventive Care Pre-diabetes Weight Management Others



U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market, By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Patients/Individuals

Payers

Employers

Others



