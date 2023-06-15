Great American Cookies Continues U.S. Expansion Push with First Alaska Location

Original Cookie Cake Franchise Now Open in Anchorage



LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies , the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of Alaska. Located in Anchorage, the new store serves as the ultimate sweet spot for locals with desserts including Custom Cookie Cakes, fresh, soft-baked cookies, brownies, and more.

“This year, Great American Cookies arrived in Arizona, New Mexico, and Illinois,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “Growing domestically has been a key growth pillar for us so we are pleased to be able to expand our footprint to four new states, including Alaska, in just a few months. We see Anchorage as a great market to make our Alaska debut in, providing a perfect spot for family nights, birthdays, and beyond.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The Anchorage Great American Cookies is located at 800 E Dimond Blvd, Suite 183, Anchorage, AK 99515, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, and Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509