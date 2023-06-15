ALD: Information regarding transactions executed within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 9 June 2023 and 12 June 2023, under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures.
The transactions are part of the share buyback program authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 24 May 2023, a description of which is accessible on ALD website.
The share buyback transactions ended on 12 June 2023.
The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane was temporarily suspended throughout the buyback period.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
|Purchase of ALD shares from 9 June 2023 to 12 June 2023
|Aggregated view
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Market (MIC code)
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|41 254
|10,50658
|XAMS
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|6 561
|10,52769
|CEUX
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|1 788
|10,53587
|TQEX
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|3 957
|10,54098
|AQEU
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|24 197
|10,46977
|XAMS
|ALD
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/06/2023
|FR0013258662
|14 825
|10,46734
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|92 582
|10,4942
The detailed presentation by transaction is available in Chapter 5 “Description of the buyback program and statement on the liquidity agreement” on ALD website: ALD Automotive > Investor relations > Publications and documents > Regulated Information.
