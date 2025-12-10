Completion of Ayvens EUR 360 million share buyback programme for cancellation purpose

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

Ayvens announces the completion of its share buyback programme for cancellation purpose, which began on 31 October 2025.

33,180,919 Ayvens’ ordinary shares, representing 4.1%1 of its share capital, have been purchased for a total amount of EUR 360 million.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback programme are available on the Ayvens website under the Regulated Information Section 5. Description of the buyback programmes and statement on the liquidity agreement and here below for the last buyback period.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 8 to 9 December 2025

1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of sharesValue in EURMarket (MIC code)
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742708/12/2025FR0013258662         81,73711.32      925,001XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742708/12/2025FR0013258662       109,37211.32   1,238,069DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742708/12/2025FR0013258662         19,84211.32      224,643TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742708/12/2025FR0013258662         23,07211.32      261,205AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742709/12/2025FR0013258662      128,00411.15   1,427,053XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742709/12/2025FR0013258662      106,67011.14   1,188,293DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742709/12/2025FR0013258662         20,20011.14      225,028TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742709/12/2025FR0013258662          23,64611.14       263,356AQE
        
   TOTAL       512,54311.22  


About Ayvens
 
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2		 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

Find out more at ayvens.com


 
Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
elise.booree@ayvens.com		   

