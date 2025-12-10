Completion of Ayvens EUR 360 million share buyback programme for cancellation purpose

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)
Ayvens announces the completion of its share buyback programme for cancellation purpose, which began on 31 October 2025.
33,180,919 Ayvens’ ordinary shares, representing 4.1%1 of its share capital, have been purchased for a total amount of EUR 360 million.
The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback programme are available on the Ayvens website under the Regulated Information Section 5. Description of the buyback programmes and statement on the liquidity agreement and here below for the last buyback period.
Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427
Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662
Period: from 8 to 9 December 2025
1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.
Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Value in EUR
|Market (MIC code)
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|81,737
|11.32
|925,001
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|109,372
|11.32
|1,238,069
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|19,842
|11.32
|224,643
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|23,072
|11.32
|261,205
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|128,004
|11.15
|1,427,053
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|106,670
|11.14
|1,188,293
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|20,200
|11.14
|225,028
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|23,646
|11.14
|263,356
|AQE
|TOTAL
|512,543
|11.22
