Completion of Ayvens EUR 360 million share buyback programme for cancellation purpose

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

Ayvens announces the completion of its share buyback programme for cancellation purpose, which began on 31 October 2025.

33,180,919 Ayvens’ ordinary shares, representing 4.1%1 of its share capital, have been purchased for a total amount of EUR 360 million.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback programme are available on the Ayvens website under the Regulated Information Section 5. Description of the buyback programmes and statement on the liquidity agreement and here below for the last buyback period.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 8 to 9 December 2025

1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/12/2025 FR0013258662 81,737 11.32 925,001 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/12/2025 FR0013258662 109,372 11.32 1,238,069 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/12/2025 FR0013258662 19,842 11.32 224,643 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/12/2025 FR0013258662 23,072 11.32 261,205 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 09/12/2025 FR0013258662 128,004 11.15 1,427,053 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 09/12/2025 FR0013258662 106,670 11.14 1,188,293 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 09/12/2025 FR0013258662 20,200 11.14 225,028 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 09/12/2025 FR0013258662 23,646 11.14 263,356 AQE TOTAL 512,543 11.22





About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.



With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





