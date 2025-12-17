Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

On 15 December 2025, the Board of Directors, upon authorization of the combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 May 2025, decided to reduce Ayvens share capital by cancellation of 33,098,337 treasury shares as of 16 December 2025. These shares were repurchased for the purpose of cancellation from 31 October to 9 December 2025 included, for a total amount of c. EUR 360 million.

The share capital of Ayvens now amounts to EUR 1,175,793,136.50 divided into 783,862,091 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.50 each.

Information on the total amount of voting rights and shares will be updated and available on the Ayvens website under the Regulated Information, Section 4 “Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares”.





About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



