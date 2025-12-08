Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 1 to 5 December

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 1 December to 5 December 2025 are described below. As of 5 December 2025, Ayvens has completed 98.4% of its share buyback programme, representing 4.0%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 1 to 5 December 2025

1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 01/12/2025 FR0013258662 77,009 11.06 851,528 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 01/12/2025 FR0013258662 94,954 11.06 1,050,115 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 01/12/2025 FR0013258662 20,129 11.05 222,520 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 01/12/2025 FR0013258662 21,628 11.06 239,234 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/12/2025 FR0013258662 70,736 11.15 788,441 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/12/2025 FR0013258662 124,805 11.15 1,391,147 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/12/2025 FR0013258662 26,227 11.14 292,261 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/12/2025 FR0013258662 24,999 11.15 278,637 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/12/2025 FR0013258662 27,583 11.16 307,909 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/12/2025 FR0013258662 121,000 11.15 1,348,878 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/12/2025 FR0013258662 20,000 11.15 223,021 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/12/2025 FR0013258662 24,000 11.15 267,563 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/12/2025 FR0013258662 151,627 11.34 1,719,048 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/12/2025 FR0013258662 95,503 11.33 1,081,767 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/12/2025 FR0013258662 16,644 11.33 188,636 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/12/2025 FR0013258662 18,529 11.34 210,036 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/12/2025 FR0013258662 57,132 11.41 652,104 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/12/2025 FR0013258662 113,500 11.41 1,294,791 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/12/2025 FR0013258662 21,000 11.41 239,628 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/12/2025 FR0013258662 23,500 11.41 268,078 AQE TOTAL 1,150,505 11.23





Attachment