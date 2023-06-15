Quality initiative reduces unnecessary IV antihypertensive use for patients with severely elevated blood pressure

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asymptomatic severe hypertension, also known as hypertensive urgency, is severely elevated blood pressure (BP) that is frequently encountered in the hospital. Management with one-time doses of intravenous (IV) antihypertensives may increase adverse events such as acute kidney injury, myocardial injury or low blood pressure. Despite this, single-dose treatment remains common in emergency department (ED) and inpatient settings.

A new study in the June/July 2023 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) details a quality initiative launched at New York City Health + Hospitals, the largest safety net hospital system in the United States, to reduce unnecessary IV antihypertensive use.

The initiative involved two changes to electronic orders for IV hydralazine and IV labetalol across 11 hospitals from November 2021 to October 2022:

A nonintrusive nudge in the order instructions and an additional advisory statement with the appropriate indications and recommended assessment of alternate etiologies as a potential treatment alternative. A mandatory requirement to document the indication for IV antihypertensive use.

Of the indications selected for IV antihypertensive orders, 60.7% were for hypertensive emergency, 15.3% for patients who were strictly nothing by mouth (NPO), 21.2% for other and 2.8% for more than one indication.

Findings showed for ED-only encounters, IV hydralazine orders had a 49.5% reduction, IV labetalol orders a 30.1% reduction, and aggregate IV hydralazine and IV labetalol orders a 38.7% reduction. For inpatient encounters, IV hydralazine had a 22% reduction, IV labetalol orders a 6.3% reduction, and aggregate IV hydralazine and IV labetalol orders a 13.4% reduction.

“We found that two small prompts in our electronic health record had a dramatic impact on reducing IV antihypertensive orders,” says Mona Krouss, MD, assistant vice president of Value and Patient Safety at NYC Health + Hospitals and lead author of the study. “By reducing unnecessary antihypertensive IV use, this low effort intervention likely had an impact on decreasing adverse events."

“The intervention consisted of just two small changes to the electronic health record (EHR), which could be replicated at other institutions with minimal effort or cost,” adds an accompanying editorial by Zachary G. Jacobs, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, Division of Hospital Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University. “Given the high prevalence of elevated blood pressure in the hospital, an intervention that is inexpensive and able to scale such as this one could have significant impacts on patient safety and cost mitigation.”

