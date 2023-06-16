Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

16 June 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Admiral announces that with effect from 1 December 2023, Karen Green, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Great Portland Estates Plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations ( investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685