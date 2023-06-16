Camfil Rallies Global Taskforce to Combat Wildfire Air Pollution

Riverdale, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfires continue to rage across the United States, air quality remains a pressing concern for millions. Recognizing this escalating issue, Camfil, a world leader in air filtration solutions, has assembled a global task force of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) specialists to mitigate the risks and impacts of wildfire air pollution on humans and buildings.



TASKFORCE SUPPORT IN 35 COUNTRIES: SERVICES AND INFORMATION

Wildfire season is intensifying, posing grave health hazards not only to those in the immediate vicinity but also to people across the country. The wildfire smoke, carrying an array of harmful pollutants, can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles, causing hazy conditions and compromised air quality far from the fire's source.

"Wildfires primarily affect the west coast and northern states in the United States," says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. "However, the smoke from these fires can be carried far and wide by the wind, leading to poor air quality even thousands of miles away."

The task force will focus on providing resources and expert advice to the public, addressing key questions:

What pollutants are found in wildfire smoke?

Who can be affected by wildfire smoke?

How does wildfire smoke impact respiratory health?

What steps can be taken to stay healthy during the wildfire season?

For over 50 years, Camfil has been dedicated to providing cleaner air solutions. As a leading manufacturer of high-quality air filtration and air pollution control systems, Camfil's mission is to improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. From design to delivery and across the product life cycle, Camfil prioritizes the impact of its solutions on people and the planet.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and local sales offices in over 35 countries, Camfil proudly serves and supports customers in a wide range of industries and communities across the world. To discover more about how Camfil can help protect people, processes, and the environment, visit www.camfil.us.





