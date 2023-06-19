Nordea started covering Tallinna Sadam

English Estonian

Nordea (Finland) started covering Tallinna Sadam and published the initiation report. The report and further quarterly comments can be downloaded free of charge from Nordea’s website https://research.nordea.com/CommissionedResearch# . The initiation report can also be found on the website of Tallinna Sadam. With the help of Nordea, we are trying to be more visible and reach out to new institutional investors in Scandinavia and Central Europe.



Tallinna Sadam is also covered by Enlight Research, whose reports can be downloaded for free here: https://www.enlightresearch.net/ .

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee





