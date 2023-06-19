Gaming Console Market Worth USD 33.8 Billion by 2030, a CAGR of 5.00% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Gaming Console Market Information by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Gaming Console Market could thrive at a rate of 5.00% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 33.8 Billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis

The gaming console market has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of video games and the rising demand for immersive gaming experiences. Gaming consoles provide users with a dedicated gaming platform that offers advanced graphics, realistic gameplay, and interactive features, elevating the overall gaming experience. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the gaming console market is the continuous advancements in technology.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Gaming Console industry include.

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Logitech Inc.

Valve Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

PlayJam

Scope of the Report - Gaming Console Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 33.8 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 5.00% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advancement in core wireless connectivity Key Market Dynamics Rising demand for 3D video games Increasing number of e-sport tournaments





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements have revolutionized the gaming console industry, introducing cutting-edge features that enhance gameplay and offer new possibilities for gamers. One such driving factor is the introduction of high-definition displays and 4K resolution capabilities in gaming consoles. These advancements enable players to enjoy stunning visual effects, lifelike graphics, and enhanced clarity, creating a more immersive and realistic gaming environment. Additionally, the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in gaming consoles has opened up new avenues for innovative gameplay, further augmenting the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the gaming console market also faces certain restraining factors that need to be considered. One notable factor is the high cost associated with gaming consoles. High-end gaming console often come with a hefty price tag, making them less accessible to price-sensitive consumers. Moreover, the need to purchase additional accessories and game titles can further increase the overall cost, posing a challenge for potential buyers. This cost factor can restrain market growth, particularly in emerging economies where disposable income levels may be lower.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the gaming console market. On one hand, the global lockdowns and social distancing measures resulted in an increased demand for gaming consoles as people sought entertainment options at home. With more time spent indoors, individuals turned to gaming as a means of escapism and recreational activity, boosting the sales of gaming consoles. Additionally, the surge in online multiplayer games and e-sports during the pandemic further drove the demand for gaming consoles.

However, the pandemic also disrupted the global supply chain, causing manufacturing and logistical challenges for gaming console companies. The production of gaming consoles faced delays and shortages due to factory shutdowns and transportation restrictions, impacting the availability of consoles in the market. Furthermore, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic led to reduced consumer spending power, affecting the purchasing decisions of potential buyers.

As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, the gaming console market is expected to witness significant growth in the post-COVID scenario. The pent-up demand, coupled with the introduction of new gaming consoles and innovative features, is anticipated to drive the market further. Moreover, the growing popularity of cloud gaming and the emergence of subscription-based gaming services are likely to create new opportunities in the market, offering consumers more flexibility and access to a wide range of games.

Market Segmentation

By Type - By Type in the market includes Home Console, Handheld Console and Hybrid Console

By Type in the market includes Home Console, Handheld Console and Hybrid Console By Application - By Application, the segment includes Gaming and Non-Gaming

By Application, the segment includes Gaming and Non-Gaming By End-User - By End-User, the segment includes Residential and Commercial

Regional Insights

The gaming console market exhibits a strong regional presence across different parts of the world. North America holds a significant market share, driven by the presence of major players and a large base of gaming enthusiasts. The region's high disposable income and technological advancements contribute to the market's growth. Europe is also a key market for gaming consoles, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France witnessing a growing demand for gaming consoles and accessories.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for gaming consoles, fueled by the increasing penetration of gaming culture and rising disposable income in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is home to a significant number of gaming enthusiasts and has witnessed a surge in the popularity of e-sports, driving the demand for gaming consoles.

Industry Update (January 2019):

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) developed Audio kinetic, Inc., a provider of audio solutions for the gaming and media industries. This acquisition helped SIE to acquire Audio kinetic’s audio engineering technical business unit. This gaining added substantial value to the PlayStation audio ecosystem.

