ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Jun-23 3,529 €669.13 €2,361,346 13-Jun-23 15,000 €680.12 €10,201,782 14-Jun-23 16,530 €680.47 €11,248,091 15-Jun-23 11,831 €670.72 €7,935,314 16-Jun-23 12,456 €668.14 €8,322,362

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

