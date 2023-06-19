BIGG Digital Assets - Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( https://www.netcoins.com/ca/ and https://www.netcoins.com/us/ ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to provide the following Letter to Shareholders.



To BIGG Digital Asset shareholders:

The digital asset industry, while achieving unprecedented growth over the past 14+ years and ushering in an entirely new global financial system, has experienced periods of extreme fluctuation - both highs and lows, growing pains and challenges. This does not come as a surprise; entrepreneurs forge ahead, and governments and regulators are now working to catch up.

We are currently in one of those lag periods which challenges the entire industry. At BIGG, we saw this coming. In 2019, BIGG adopted “Compliance First Crypto” as our tag-line and mantra, fully expecting crypto to move towards a fully regulated environment. We chose to be leaders by helping to build the regulations and adopt them first. Our commitment to a regulated digital asset industry, that is safe for investors, traders, stakers and market participants, has been second to none.

Netcoins was the first publicly owned company in Canada to operate under the Canadian restricted dealer framework. Netcoins has since seen the departure of many non-regulated competitors from the Canadian market including OKX, KuCoin, ByBit and Binance. Blockchain Intelligence Group makes the tools and technology required for platforms, exchanges and companies to work within a regulated market safely and efficiently. And, Blockchain Intelligence Group also provides the tools that enable rule of law in crypto for our partners in law enforcement.

I am thankful and proud that the companies at BIGG are working to build a strong future for the industry. We continue, even in this bear market, to evolve and advance both companies. Netcoins has received regulator approval and launched staking in Canada, and now gives investors a safe place to stake their digital assets. We are one of only 3 such staking providers in Canada. With NFT thefts and investigations quickly becoming the norm, Blockchain Intelligence Group recently launched their NFT explorer recognizing the need to perform ERC-721 investigations combined with graphing tokens all in one graph and were the first to bring this to market. These are just recent examples of our forward-thinking and progress as a company.

BIGG has also long believed in adding diversified investments in digital asset companies to our portfolio. Our primary investment has been in TerraZero, which is focused on the Web3 / Metaverse space where digital assets are the currency of choice and underpinning of these digital worlds. Despite being early-stage, TerraZero has already acquired an impressive customer roster of global brands, while launching their Intraverse products and quickly gaining revenue traction. Recently, TerraZero smartly held off on a Reverse Take-Over (RTO) due to poor public market conditions. Its business model is thriving and it is well financed. We believe strongly in their upside potential, with the Web 3 / Metaverse market expected to hit a staggering $1.1 trillion by 2029 according to Fortune Business Insights.

BIGG’s strategy in the current market is straightforward. Do right by our customers. Expand our product offerings. Grow our number of revenue streams. Manage costs and reduce unnecessary overhead. Seek opportunities to partner with, or acquire, complimentary businesses with existing revenue streams. Through operating with these tenants, we believe we have the best strategy for success.

We fully anticipate that the digital asset market will thrive again, on the back side of regulation and the continued removal of bad actors. We look forward to the BTC halving in April 2024 which has historically acted as a catalyst for crypto price escalation and adoption. We didn’t pick digital assets as an industry based on quick or easy gains. We know that the financial systems of the world are changing, and we are doing our part to help the ecosystem. We are proud of what BIGG has become since our launch as a publicly traded company in December 2017, yet there is always much to do. We have seen bear markets come and go, and all the while we kept building. This market is the same and we will keep executing - building a stronger, broader foundation to propel us further, and faster, in better times.

We thank you for your continued support, investment and trust in BIGG Digital Assets. If you have any additional concerns or questions do not hesitate to contact me at mark@biggdigitalassets.com.

