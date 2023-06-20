Advantest to Exhibit Latest IC Test Solutions at SEMICON China, June 29-July 1 in Shanghai

TOKYO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON China 2023 on June 29-July 1 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Shanghai. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest will highlight its contributions to leading-edge test technology, including advanced memory, 5G, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and nanotechnology, as well as its ESG initiatives.



Product Displays

Advantest's product showcase in booth #E3423 in Hall E3 will feature how the company is adding customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain through its broad range of test solutions and services. This year’s exhibit will include:

Presentations

A number of papers will be presented by Advantest employees at the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC), which will be happening in conjunction with SEMICON China 2023 on June 26-27:

“A Universal Auto Test Program Generation on Advantest V93000 ATE Platform” by Xin Song, Yefang Wang, and Hanyan Chen.

“An Efficient Tool for Generating Test Program to Save Marginal Fail Chips” by Hanyan Chen.

“Innovation Test Technology for Ultra-High-Speed ADC on ATE” by Yanyan Chang.

“General Chip Digital Data Obtaining Solution on ATE” by Steve Xie.

“Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Test Solution on V93000” by Kevin Yan and Daniel Sun.

“BB-AP High Parallel Test Solution in V93000 EXA Scale Platform” by Tianyu Zhang.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

