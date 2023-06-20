ASDS Announces Opening of 2023 Annual Meeting Registration and Preliminary Agenda

Schaumburg, IL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce the registration launch of the 2023 ASDS Annual Meeting , which will take place on Nov. 2-5 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Early-bird pricing allows ASDS member dermatologists to save $200 on the general registration fee when they register by Sept. 1.

“ASDS is committed to educational excellence, and our 2023 conference will continue to offer leading education with content on the latest innovations and opportunities for lasting connections,” said ASDS President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC. “Attendees will benefit from the collegial learning environment featuring internationally recognized faculty and scheduled time for networking with colleagues and industry representatives.”

The preliminary agenda (PDF) details over 80 sessions – 35 brand new – with eight high-yield interactive workshops and patient demonstrations that will provide excellent opportunities to learn from renowned colleagues in the specialty. Sessions are categorized by content and a concerted effort is made to provide meaningful material for dermatologists at all career stages, from residents to tenured members.

Attendees who plan to arrive by Wednesday, Nov. 1 can register for the meeting’s pre-conference sessions comprising of “Chemical Peel Workshop,” “Facial Anatomy for Cosmetic Injections Cadaver Lab,” “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Workshop” and “Unplugged: Straight Talk About Devices and More.”

The keynote lecture, “Teamwork and Leading High-Performance Teams: The Five Disciplines of Today’s Most Effective Work Groups,” will be presented by #1 New York Times bestselling author Adrian Gostick. Based on his book, “The Best Team Wins,” he will introduce a set of disciplines that make the biggest difference in improving workplace performance and the challenges teams face today.

“Our work group has been meeting for several months to develop an engaging and robust meeting filled with leading content that will apply to the day-to-day practice of dermatologic surgeons and their office staff,” said ASDS Annual Meeting Work Group Chair H. William Higgins, II, MD, MBE. “Feedback from our 2022 meeting indicated 91% of attendees felt the educational content was free of commercial bias, rating the quality of session content, topics and relevance a 4.5 out of 5. We’re excited to incorporate and expand on those elements again this year and increase the number of hands-on sessions and cadaver labs to enhance attendees’ procedural learning.”

Additionally, several of the popular main plenary sessions, workshops and patient demonstrations will return along with innovative new offerings, including:

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Pearls

Skin Cancer & Reconstruction Pearls

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Complications

Skin Cancer & Reconstruction Complications

Breaking Bad – evaluating negative patient outcomes and how to prevent them

Iron Surgeon – analyzing a surgical defect for multiple reconstructive or cosmetic options

NEW! Patient Demonstrations: Advanced Injection Techniques with 3D

Patient Demonstrations: Advanced Injection Techniques with 3D Patient Demonstrations: Rejuvenation Without Fillers or Toxins

Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with Experts

NEW! Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Facial Anatomy for Cosmetic Injections

Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Facial Anatomy for Cosmetic Injections NEW! Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Advanced Surgical Reconstruction

Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Advanced Surgical Reconstruction Hands-on Workshop: Residents and Fellows in Training Surgical Skills

NEW! Interactive Workshop: What Do You See? What Would You Do?

“Many of our meeting attendees look forward to the camaraderie and networking opportunities that are made available throughout the conference, and they consistently listed it as their favorite aspect of the 2022 meeting,” said ASDS Annual Meeting Co-Chair Rebecca A. Kazin, MD. “The 2023 schedule includes dedicated time for the Exhibit Hall and opportunities for attendees to make lasting connections.”

The Annual Meeting Work Group has increased the opportunity for dermatologists to present their new scientific research and findings to the leaders and innovators in dermatologic surgery. The top 10 scoring abstracts in both the Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery and Skin Cancer and Reconstruction tracks will be presented live and in-person during the conference. Two additional oral abstract sessions will join this year’s agenda to share some of the other leading research scored highly by the work group and abstract reviewers. Abstracts must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 31. For complete submission guidelines or information on industry abstracts, visit asds.net/call-for-abstracts .

ASDS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and designates this live activity for a maximum of 20.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. View registration details, the full agenda and travel information at asds.net/Annual-Meeting and contact education@asds.net with questions.

Media interested in covering the meeting should contact Katie Allodi at kallodi@asds.net .

