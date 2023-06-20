ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Enhances Patient Care with New State-of-the-Art Clinical Facilities in Flushing and New Windsor, NY

Tarrytown, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), proudly announces its plans to enhance and relocate two clinical offices in Queens County and Orange County, New York.

The current New Windsor office of ENTA is scheduled to relocate to a cutting-edge facility at 4 Crotty Lane, New Windsor, NY 12553, this upcoming summer. Simultaneously, the group will relocate two existing Bayside locations and its current Auburndale office to a new clinical space situated at 35-26 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY. This move will effectively result in an expanded clinical footprint in Queens County.

The new clinical sites will function as Centers of Excellence, demonstrating ENTA's renowned expertise in ENT, allergy, and audiology care. These offices embody ENTA's current strategic vision, which prioritizes the expansion, improvement, consolidation, and relocation of clinical sites to ensure patients receive convenient and effective healthcare services that meet their needs.

The strategy aims to enhance the overall patient experience in every community ENTA serves, by offering greater conveniences, enhanced comfort, and a more comprehensive and advanced menu of services. The ultimate goal of this vision is to meet the expanding and evolving needs of the patient population throughout New York and New Jersey in 2023 and beyond.

The future facility in New Windsor will feature 11 ENT exam rooms, two audio booths, a hearing consultation room, and five dedicated allergy exam rooms. The new space will seamlessly accommodate all current physicians and audiologists, ensuring a smooth transition for both patients and practitioners. As a result of this expansion, ENTA will be able to recruit an additional otolaryngologist to this practice site.

The new clinical site in Flushing will consist of a variety of treatment facilities, including 16 exam rooms, one procedure room, four dedicated allergy rooms, a specialized speech therapy room, three audio booths, two rooms for hearing aid dispensing, and an Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) / Electronystagmography (ENG) room. This new office will consolidate the practice’s two existing Bayside locations and its Auburndale office, uniting a talented group of medical professionals, including six otolaryngologists and one allergist/immunologist.

Dan Blum, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA, stated, “There is nothing more important to our practice than the experience of our patients. We are thrilled to provide the residents of Orange and Queens Counties with top-of-the-line care at these new, modern facilities. Both projects have undergone careful planning over the past months, and we are excited to see them come to fruition.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 140,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics, and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.