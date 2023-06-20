Zero Hash Wins Comparably Award for “Best CEOs for Diversity in 2023”

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash’s CEO, Edward Woodford, has been awarded Comparably’s “Best CEOs for Diversity in 2023” award. Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies.



Comparably’s 6th Annual list of Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, solely on sentiment ratings derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, based on employees of color. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size.

“Listening to and promoting the voices of all diverse employees is critical,” said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. “This year’s list of CEOs implement equity and inclusion at the forefront of how they lead, according to feedback directly from their employees of color.”

“We’re honored to receive this recognition because it comes directly from our employees,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of Zero Hash. “Diversity is something that we continue to work towards, but this award recognizes some of the initiatives we have taken. As a remote-first company, we intentionally consider talent and diversity from across the globe. Our team is made up of individuals from more than 30 different countries that bring distinct expertise, perspective and creativity. These are essential ingredients to deliver innovation in support of our mission: building infrastructure for the future.”

About Comparably: Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

