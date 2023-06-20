Lotto.com Harnesses Technology on Its Mission to Environmental Sustainability

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to deliver digital draw games and scratch tickets, is pleased to share that they have leveraged cutting-edge technology to seamlessly run their operations and minimize their ecological footprint. With a mission to extend a digitized lottery experience to customers nationwide, the state-of-the-art platform replaces paper lottery play-slips with digital QR codes, and since implementation in 2022, has saved over 5 million paper play-slips.



Lotto.com is a digital platform for ordering draw-based and scratch lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit, and brings incremental customers and funding to state-sponsored charities, education, and causes. The platform provides a seamless online experience, with digital QR codes at the core of its operations, offering security, accuracy, and a faster user journey. With a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, Lotto.com utilizes digital QR codes in its efforts to lead the way toward more sustainable business practices in the lottery industry and beyond.

“By creating innovative tech-focused solutions and implementing these eco-friendly practices, Lotto.com is taking a pivotal step towards creating a greener future,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As a company seeking to develop services and platforms that benefit the communities we serve, Lotto.com is committed to continuing to prioritize and explore technology solutions that address our dedication to environmental sustainability.”

Customers on Lotto.com can order state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw tickets, and the first platform to digitally deliver official state scratch lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using a Quick Pick number generator. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

