Lotto.com™ Joins "Too Young To Bet" Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks and Encourage Responsible Gaming

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is proud to participate in the 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling and promote responsible play for those of legal age.

The campaign, presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and supported by North American Association of State & Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), comes at the peak of gift-giving season and serves as an important reminder about the dangers of gifting lottery tickets to children. This year's theme, "Too Young To Bet," emphasizes the critical message that lottery products are never appropriate gifts for minors.

"Education about the lottery industry is very important to our team at Lotto.com," shares Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. "Our commitment is rooted in empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the lottery landscape responsibly. The 'Too Young To Bet' message is one we stand firmly behind, as protecting youth and promoting responsible play are fundamental to everything we do. Through education and awareness, we aim to enhance security, build trust, and continue to contribute to a positive lottery experience."

The campaign is a natural progression for Lotto.com, as security and safety are at the company's core. Lotto.com has been steadfast in their commitment to trusted practices and responsible online lottery play as demonstrated by the brand's iCAP certification, which is the highest responsible gaming recognition available for the courier industry.

To learn more about the "Too Young To Bet" campaign and access helpful resources, visit www.ncpgambling.org/ .

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has nearly 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.