Lotto.com™ Celebrates Record Massachusetts Wins, Including a $2.5M Grand Prize and a Repeat $250K Winner

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating a record-breaking streak in Massachusetts, with a $2.5 million grand prize winner from Suffolk County as well as another customer’s $250,000 win – their second major win in under a month.

The Suffolk County player, hit the $2,500,000 MERRY & BRIGHT seasonal scratch game – Lotto.com’s highest Massachusetts win ever and one of its biggest prizes to date. The customer, who bought the ticket just days before their birthday, was in disbelief when they saw the amount.

Calling the platform “easy and fun,” the winner said they love being able to play from home, especially since it can be hard to find a local retailer, and appreciated the filtering tool to browse games by price tier. They’re now looking forward to paying off student debt, surprising family with holiday gifts, and buying a home – a dream they now see as within reach.

Their record-setting win also marks Lotto.com’s highest scratch win of 2025, second-highest scratch prize ever, fourth-highest overall win, and twelfth million-dollar-plus win of all time.

In the same month, another Massachusetts customer, Nicholas, continued the hot streak with a $250,000 win on the new “Winter Winnings” scratch game — his second big win in less than a month. A new Lotto.com player, Nicholas plans to use his prize for home improvements.

“This incredible momentum in Massachusetts underscores the excitement and accessibility that Lotto.com brings to players nationwide,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “From our record-setting $2.5 million winner to repeat winners like Nicholas, these stories show how Lotto.com is redefining the lottery experience with simplicity, security, and life-changing potential.”

As with all Lotto.com purchases, these winning tickets contribute to vital state-run programs in Massachusetts, including education, transportation, and community services, ensuring that every win gives back to local residents.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states – including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winenever,” visit www.lotto.com .

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has nearly 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

