Lotto.com Customer Wins $230,000 Jackpot on Nebraska Pick 5

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating its most recent big winner from the Cornhusker State: a $230,000 Nebraska Pick 5 prize. This marks the first Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot win on the platform and adds to the growing number of players experiencing big moments through Lotto.com’s digital-first experience.

Sandra, of Douglas County, had been an active Lotto.com customer for just three months, before she secured her $230,000 prize using a quick pick. She first learned about Lotto.com from her daughter, who encouraged her to try the app and the convenience quickly won her over. The timing of her win couldn’t be more meaningful, as Sandra plans to put her prize toward Christmas gifts for her grandchildren.

“This is an exciting milestone for Nebraska Pick 5 players and for Lotto.com,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “Big wins like this reinforce the value of convenient lottery access and inspire new lottery customers to explore the convenience and security of ordering tickets online. We’re thrilled to see another Nebraska player have a life-changing moment on our platform.”

As with all Lotto.com purchases, Sandra’s winning ticket contributes to vital state-run programs in Nebraska, including education, transportation, and community services, ensuring that every win gives back to local residents.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states – including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has nearly 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

