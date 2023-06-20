La-Z-Boy Reports Record Full Year Operating Income and EPS

MONROE, Mich., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported solid fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending April 29, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights :

Consolidated sales of $561 million -12% adjusting for the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, versus last year, which benefited from a strong backlog

Retail segment sales increased 4% to $243 million +12% adjusting for the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 Written same-store sales were essentially flat

GAAP operating income decreased by 31% Non-GAAP operating income decreased by 15% GAAP operating margin decreased 190 basis points to 9.6% Non-GAAP operating margin increased 40 basis points to 9.8%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.79, with Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99, a 7% decrease

Cash generated from operating activities was $78 million



Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights :

Consolidated sales of $2.3 billion +2% adjusting for the 53 rd week in fiscal 2022

Retail segment sales increased 22% to $982 million Record sales, operating profit, and operating margin

GAAP operating income increased by 2% Non-GAAP operating income increased by 17% GAAP operating margin increased 20 basis points to 9.0% Non-GAAP operating margin increased 140 basis points to 9.5%

Record diluted EPS GAAP diluted EPS increased by 3% to $3.48 Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased by 24% to $3.86

Cash generated from operating activities more than doubled to $205 million

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "I would like to congratulate and thank our entire organization for delivering another strong year, with record Retail segment sales and operating profit, and record consolidated diluted EPS. We achieved these results through disciplined supply chain investments and solid execution in our company owned retail stores, reflecting the strength of our vertically integrated Retail and Wholesale model. We are pleased with our strong finish in the fourth quarter, where we were able to maintain roughly flat written same-store sales despite the declining macro environment."

Whittington added, "Our results were enabled by our strong portfolio of iconic brands, collaboration and leadership of our talented employees, and execution of our value proposition - comfortable custom furniture with quick delivery - as our backlog has returned to more normalized historical levels. Our playbook is working, with our Retail penetration increasing through new store growth and independent Furniture Galleries® store acquisitions. We are confident in our ability to advance our business in an uncertain macro environment with our strong debt free balance sheet allowing us to invest in our Century Vision strategy to drive future growth. The foundation is set through Century Vision to expand brand reach and we continue to target sales growth exceeding the industry growth rate and double-digit operating margins over the long term. We look forward to executing this business strategy to create long-term shareholder value."

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended Year Ended 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Change 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Change Sales $ 561,287 $ 684,566 (18 )% $ 2,349,433 $ 2,356,811 (0.3 )% GAAP operating income 54,073 78,785 (31 )% 211,439 206,756 2 % Non-GAAP operating income 55,056 64,602 (15 )% 223,203 190,573 17 % GAAP operating margin 9.6 % 11.5 % -190 bps 9.0 % 8.8 % 20 bps Non-GAAP operating margin 9.8 % 9.4 % 40 bps 9.5 % 8.1 % 140 bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 34,373 57,468 (40 )% 150,664 150,017 0.4 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 43,091 47,209 (9 )% 167,080 138,600 21 % Diluted weighted average common shares 43,427 43,256 43,240 44,294 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 1.33 (41 )% $ 3.48 $ 3.39 3 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 1.07 (7 )% $ 3.86 $ 3.11 24 %

Liquidity Measures:

Year Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 205,167 $ 79,004 Share repurchases $ 5,004 $ 90,645 Capital expenditures (68,812 ) (76,580 ) Dividends 29,869 27,717 Free cash flow $ 136,355 $ 2,424 Cash returns to shareholders $ 34,873 $ 118,362





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,374 $ 245,589 Restricted cash 3,304 3,267 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 346,678 $ 248,856

FY23 Q4 Results vs. FY22 Q4 :

Consolidated Results:

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 18% (-12% adjusting for the 53rd week in fiscal 2022) to $561 million, with the realization of pricing and surcharge actions and the positive effects of a favorable product and channel mix more than offset by lower delivered unit volume versus last year's backlog driven sales

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 9.6% versus 11.5%

Consolidated non-GAAP (1) operating margin was 9.8% versus 9.4% Improved operating margin was driven primarily by strong Retail performance

operating margin was 9.8% versus 9.4% GAAP diluted EPS decreased 41% to $0.79 from $1.33; non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS decreased 7% to $0.99 from $1.07



Retail Segment:

Sales: Delivered sales increased 4% (+12% adjusted for the 53rd week in fiscal 2022) to $243 million; delivered same-store sales were relatively flat Total written sales for the Retail segment (company owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores) increased 4%

Written same-store sales for the Retail segment were essentially flat as strong store execution mitigated lower consumer traffic

Operating Performance: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin and operating income was 15.5% and $38 million, respectively, up 250 basis points and 24%, respectively, primarily driven by higher delivered sales relative to selling expenses and fixed costs



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Decreased 23% (-17% adjusted for the 53rd week in fiscal 2022) to $395 million driven primarily by a decline in delivered volume as the backlog returned to pre-pandemic levels, partially offset by pricing and favorable channel and product mix

Operating Margin: Non-GAAP (1) operating margin decreased to 8.7%, down 10 basis points; pricing and surcharge actions along with declining raw material and freight costs were essentially offset by fixed cost deleveraging on lower unit volume



Corporate & Other:

Joybird delivered sales decreased 31% (-25% adjusted for the 53rd week in fiscal 2022) to $37 million, and written sales declined 24%, reflecting slowing e-commerce trends and industry demand challenges



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2023 Full Year

Ended the fiscal year with $347 million in cash (2) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $205 million in cash from operating activities, including $78 million in the fourth quarter, versus $79 million in full fiscal year 2022 and $34 million in last year's fourth quarter

Invested $69 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® (new stores and remodels), Joybird store projects, and upgrades at our manufacturing and distribution facilities

(new stores and remodels), Joybird store projects, and upgrades at our manufacturing and distribution facilities Returned $35 million to shareholders, including $30 million in dividends and $5 million in share repurchases

Outlook

Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "Excluding the impact of delivering backlog sales (approximately $300 million), normalized La-Z-Boy consumer demand in fiscal 2023 was 17% higher that it was in pre-pandemic fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2024, we expect to grow ahead of the industry from this normalized base, with the back half of our fiscal year stronger than the front half, in line with pre-pandemic seasonality trends. For our first quarter of fiscal 2024, which is generally the lowest sales quarter in the fiscal year, we expect sales to be in the range of $470 to $490 million and operating margin to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%."

Conference Call

La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code 392627.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ . A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 48491. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mbecks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 171 of the 349 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 349 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 522 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Notes

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 exclude:

a $0.7 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share charge related to the closure of the Torreón, MX facility, primarily reflecting asset relocation costs

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and a de minimis amount included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $10.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share related to an impairment of one investment



Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 exclude:

a purchase accounting net benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $3.4 million pre-tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, with $3.5 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

a benefit of $10.7 million pre-tax, or $0.18 per diluted share, related to sale-leaseback transactions of three retail locations

Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2023 year exclude:

a $10.8 million pre-tax, or $0.19 per diluted share charge related to the closure of the Torreón, MX facility, primarily reflecting the impairment of various assets

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.6 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, with $0.3 million included in operating income and $0.3 million included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $10.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share related to an impairment of one investment

a $0.6 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to the company's business realignment, announced in June 2020

Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2022 year exclude:

a purchase accounting net benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.7 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share, with $2.3 million included in operating income and $0.5 million included in interest expense

a $3.3 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per diluted share, gain on the sale of the Newton, Mississippi facility related to the company's business realignment, announced in June 2020. The company continues to operate a portion of this facility

a benefit of $10.7 million pre-tax, or $0.18 per diluted share, related to sale-leaseback transactions of three retail locations



Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

(3)This reference to Non-GAAP operating margin for a future period is a Non-GAAP financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the SEC, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (and components thereof, including Non-GAAP income before income taxes and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, Mexico optimization charges, investment impairment charges, purchase accounting charges and sale-leaseback gains. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our response to COVID, including a reduction in the company's work force, temporary closure of certain manufacturing facilities and subsequent gains resulting from the sale of related assets. The Mexico optimization charges include asset impairment costs, severance costs, and employee relocation costs resulting from the closure of our Torreón manufacturing facility. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. Sale-leaseback gains are the result of the sale of the buildings and related fixed assets of three Retail stores. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and Mexico optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes the impacts from the impairment charge for one investment and sale-leasebacks when assessing the company’s operating and financial performance due to the one-time or infrequent nature of these transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration which reflects the associated GAAP tax impact in the period presented.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Sales $ 561,287 $ 684,566 $ 2,349,433 $ 2,356,811 Cost of sales 301,211 413,339 1,340,734 1,440,842 Gross profit 260,076 271,227 1,008,699 915,969 Selling, general and administrative expense 206,003 192,442 797,260 709,213 Operating income 54,073 78,785 211,439 206,756 Interest expense (122 ) (182 ) (536 ) (895 ) Interest income 3,046 309 6,670 1,338 Other income (expense), net (10,950 ) (1,186 ) (11,784 ) (1,708 ) Income before income taxes 46,047 77,726 205,789 205,491 Income tax expense 11,402 20,104 53,848 53,163 Net income 34,645 57,622 151,941 152,328 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (272 ) (154 ) (1,277 ) (2,311 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,373 $ 57,468 $ 150,664 $ 150,017 Basic weighted average common shares 43,261 43,137 43,148 44,023 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.79 $ 1.33 $ 3.49 $ 3.41 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,427 43,256 43,240 44,294 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.79 $ 1.33 $ 3.48 $ 3.39



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 343,374 $ 245,589 Restricted cash 3,304 3,267 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,776 at 4/29/2023 and $3,406 at 4/30/2022 125,536 183,747 Inventories, net 276,257 303,191 Other current assets 106,129 215,982 Total current assets 854,600 951,776 Property, plant and equipment, net 278,578 253,144 Goodwill 205,008 194,604 Other intangible assets, net 39,375 33,971 Deferred income taxes – long-term 8,918 10,632 Right of use lease assets 416,269 405,755 Other long-term assets, net 63,515 82,207 Total assets $ 1,866,263 $ 1,932,089 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 107,460 $ 104,025 Lease liabilities, short-term 77,751 75,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 290,650 496,393 Total current liabilities 475,861 675,689 Lease liabilities, long-term 368,163 354,843 Other long-term liabilities 70,142 81,935 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 43,318 outstanding at 4/29/2023 and 43,089 outstanding at 4/30/2022 43,318 43,089 Capital in excess of par value 358,891 342,252 Retained earnings 545,155 431,181 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,528 ) (5,797 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 941,836 810,725 Noncontrolling interests 10,261 8,897 Total equity 952,097 819,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,866,263 $ 1,932,089

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 151,941 $ 152,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets 6,365 (13,657 ) (Gain)/loss on sale of investments 148 (478 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,546 (617 ) Depreciation and amortization 40,193 39,771 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 76,511 72,942 Lease impairment 1,347 — Equity-based compensation expense 12,458 11,858 Change in deferred taxes 3,895 1,022 Change in receivables 53,675 (41,829 ) Change in inventories 32,311 (72,022 ) Change in other assets 24,377 (16,232 ) Change in payables 4,586 6,326 Change in lease liabilities (77,811 ) (73,805 ) Change in other liabilities (126,375 ) 13,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 205,167 79,004 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 136 22,588 Capital expenditures (68,812 ) (76,580 ) Purchases of investments (9,092 ) (34,152 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 24,483 36,096 Acquisitions (16,835 ) (26,323 ) Net cash used for investing activities (70,120 ) (78,371 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (123 ) (121 ) Holdback payments for acquisitions (5,000 ) (23,000 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 2,857 (1,818 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,004 ) (90,645 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (29,869 ) (27,717 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) — (1,260 ) Net cash used for financing activities (37,139 ) (144,561 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (86 ) (1,919 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 97,822 (145,847 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 248,856 394,703 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 346,678 $ 248,856 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 8,208 $ 9,234

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 280,918 $ 397,629 $ 1,215,429 $ 1,371,602 Intersegment sales 113,678 115,337 474,819 397,236 Wholesale segment sales 394,596 512,966 1,690,248 1,768,838 Retail segment sales 242,713 233,075 982,043 804,394 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 37,656 53,862 151,961 180,815 Intersegment sales 2,657 3,471 14,229 15,144 Corporate and Other sales 40,313 57,333 166,190 195,959 Eliminations (116,335 ) (118,808 ) (489,048 ) (412,380 ) Consolidated sales $ 561,287 $ 684,566 $ 2,349,433 $ 2,356,811 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 33,657 $ 44,915 $ 115,215 $ 134,013 Retail segment 37,716 41,044 161,571 109,546 Corporate and Other (17,300 ) (7,174 ) (65,347 ) (36,803 ) Consolidated operating income $ 54,073 $ 78,785 $ 211,439 $ 206,756



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/30/2022 10/29/2022 1/28/2023 4/29/2023 Sales $ 604,091 $ 611,332 $ 572,723 $ 561,287 Cost of sales 362,631 350,596 326,296 301,211 Gross profit 241,460 260,736 246,427 260,076 Selling, general and administrative expense 188,817 198,853 203,587 206,003 Operating income 52,643 61,883 42,840 54,073 Interest expense (159 ) (119 ) (136 ) (122 ) Interest income 474 1,138 2,012 3,046 Other income (expense), net 45 183 (1,062 ) (10,950 ) Income before income taxes 53,003 63,085 43,654 46,047 Income tax expense 14,063 16,306 12,077 11,402 Net income 38,940 46,779 31,577 34,645 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (452 ) (702 ) 149 (272 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 38,488 $ 46,077 $ 31,726 $ 34,373 Diluted weighted average common shares 43,142 43,182 43,137 43,427 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.74 $ 0.79



Fiscal 2022

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/24/2021 10/23/2021 1/22/2022 4/30/2022 Sales $ 524,783 $ 575,889 $ 571,573 $ 684,566 Cost of sales 322,701 352,594 352,208 413,339 Gross profit 202,082 223,295 219,365 271,227 Selling, general and administrative expense 167,711 169,182 179,878 192,442 Operating income 34,371 54,113 39,487 78,785 Interest expense (311 ) (242 ) (160 ) (182 ) Interest income 117 106 806 309 Other income (expense), net (93 ) 1,031 (1,460 ) (1,186 ) Income before income taxes 34,084 55,008 38,673 77,726 Income tax expense 8,818 14,650 9,591 20,104 Net income 25,266 40,358 29,082 57,622 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (700 ) (842 ) (615 ) (154 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 24,566 $ 39,516 $ 28,467 $ 57,468 Diluted weighted average common shares 45,404 44,423 43,968 43,256 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.54 $ 0.89 $ 0.65 $ 1.33



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 4/29/2023 4/30/2022 GAAP gross profit $ 260,076 $ 271,227 $ 1,008,699 $ 915,969 Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value — — 132 — Business realignment charges — — 609 — Mexico optimization charges 741 — 1,621 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 260,817 $ 271,227 $ 1,011,061 $ 915,969 GAAP SG&A $ 206,003 $ 192,442 $ 797,260 $ 709,213 Purchase accounting gain/(charges) - adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (252 ) 3,528 (206 ) 2,251 Business realignment gain — — — 3,277 Mexico optimization gain/(charges) 10 — (9,196 ) — Sale leaseback gain — 10,655 — 10,655 Non-GAAP SG&A $ 205,761 $ 206,625 $ 787,858 $ 725,396 GAAP operating income $ 54,073 $ 78,785 $ 211,439 $ 206,756 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges 252 (3,528 ) 338 (2,251 ) Business realignment (gain)/charges — — 609 (3,277 ) Mexico optimization charges 731 — 10,817 — Sale leaseback gain — (10,655 ) — (10,655 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 55,056 $ 64,602 $ 223,203 $ 190,573 GAAP income before income taxes $ 46,047 $ 77,726 $ 205,789 $ 205,491 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges recorded as gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 300 (3,437 ) 571 (1,737 ) Business realignment (gain)/charges — — 609 (3,277 ) Mexico optimization charges 731 — 10,817 — Sale leaseback gain — (10,655 ) — (10,655 ) Investment impairment 10,562 — 10,562 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 57,640 $ 63,634 $ 228,348 $ 189,822 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,373 $ 57,468 $ 150,664 $ 150,017 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges recorded as gross profit, SG&A and interest expense 300 (3,437 ) 571 (1,737 ) Tax effect of purchase accounting (74 ) 935 (361 ) 588 Business realignment (gain)/charges — — 609 (3,277 ) Tax effect of business realignment — — (160 ) 862 Mexico optimization charges 731 — 10,817 — Tax effect of Mexico optimization charges (181 ) — (2,845 ) — Sale leaseback gain — (10,655 ) — (10,655 ) Tax effect of sale leaseback gain — 2,898 — 2,802 Investment impairment 10,562 — 10,562 — Tax effect of investment impairment (2,619 ) — (2,778 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 43,091 $ 47,209 $ 167,080 $ 138,600 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.79 $ 1.33 $ 3.48 $ 3.39 Purchase accounting (gain)/charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 (0.08 ) — (0.04 ) Business realignment (gain)/charges, net of tax, per share — — 0.01 (0.06 ) Mexico optimization charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 — 0.19 — Sale leaseback gain, net of tax, per share — (0.18 ) — (0.18 ) Investment impairment, net of tax, per share 0.18 — 0.18 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.99 $ 1.07 $ 3.86 $ 3.11

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION