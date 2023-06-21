Norton Rose Fulbright grows New York office with special situations partner

New York, NY, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Andrew Schoulder, who has significant experience in distressed and special situations, has joined its New York office.

Schoulder advises clients in connection with distressed or special situations, both in and out of court, through restructurings, asset and stock purchases and sales and loan-to-own transactions. He has navigated corporations, financial institutions and private investment funds through distress arising from non-performing assets, over-levered balance sheets, industry downturns, insider misconduct and litigious counterparties.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:

"Andrew is a highly regarded lawyer in the restructuring and distressed transactions space. He brings a sophisticated and practical approach to address rapidly changing market conditions. Andrew's experience will enhance our ability to solve our clients' most difficult issues."

Judi Archer, Norton Rose Fulbright's Co-Partner-in-Charge of the New York office, commented:

"New York is our largest US office by lawyer headcount, and we are committed to its continued growth. I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Norton Rose Fulbright and look forward to working together in our New York office."

Schoulder, who created and co-chaired the special situations group at BCLP, said:

"I am relationship driven and my clients rely on me to support everything from day-to-day business items to their most sensitive bet-the-farm issues. With clients in aerospace and defense, agribusiness, consumer goods, finance, InsurTech and MedTech, it is critical to have a robust full-service offering and Norton Rose Fulbright really checked all of the boxes with an unmatched global platform. I'm eager to collaborate with my new colleagues in New York and beyond as we advise on some of the most sophisticated matters in the world."

Licensed in New York, Schoulder received his law degree magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School and his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University.

