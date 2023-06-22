FL Entertainment creates ‘Banijay Events’ & appoints François de Brugada as CEO

Paris, 22 June 2023: FL Entertainment, a global entertainment leader, announces the creation of “Banijay Events”, a live events offering which will capitalise on the company’s expertise and success in content production, as well as expand its capabilities within the wider entertainment industry. The newly developed offering will be led by current Chief Executive Officer of Banijay France, François de Brugada.

This announcement follows FL Entertainment’s recent new ventures – an investment into The Independents, and the acquisition of Balich Wonder Studio by Banijay. These investments in the events business, combined with the creation of Banijay Events, showcase FL Entertainment’s ambition to become a global leader in the production of live events. The new offering will sit as part of FL Entertainment’s leading global content production and distribution operations, led by Banijay’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

This strategic initiative is based on the assessment that the live events production industry has significant growth potential. It remains largely unconsolidated and has a business model very similar to that of content production and distribution, on which media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay, was built. Banijay reached €3.2bn in revenues for 2022, proving the strength of its long-term creative strategy and approach, on which FL Entertainment will further capitalise.

Brugada has served as CEO of Banijay France since 2015, building an ecosystem of the best talents, labels and IP, firmly positioning the group as the country’s undisputed production leader. Having gathered a local holding currently comprising more than 15 production labels, Brugada was responsible for nurturing a local catalogue of almost 3,000 hours of diverse, premium content each year, a portfolio that has continued to evolve and prosper under his guidance. Having first joined Banijay at its inception in 2008 as EVP for Content, Brugada was then appointed Chief Operating Officer, partnering closely with Chairman, Stéphane Courbit, to support the organisation’s initial international expansion ambitions across France, Spain, the US, Nordics, Germany and Australia. In this position, he also initiated internal cross-territory format sharing and helped develop and position the organisation’s worldwide brand.

Evolving and executing the group’s dedicated strategy, Brugada will be tasked with growing this part of the business, developing synergies with the rest of the group, and identifying additional companies to build its dedicated portfolio.

François Riahi, CEO, FL Entertainment: “The live events business has rapidly soared post-Covid and given our already-established entertainment assets, it represents a perfect addition to our Group and to our strategy to become an integrated global entertainment leader. Capitalising on our entrepreneurial production/distribution model, we have great ambitions in this area and are confident this new reinforced offering will become a destination for creativity and awe-inspiring activity.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay: “Diversifying our content capabilities beyond the screen marks a real gear shift for the group. Banijay Events launches with a solid base thanks to the recently announced investments, and from here, there are so many opportunities for further collaboration and onward global growth. This, combined with the appointment of François, who has been a key player in Banijay’s journey, marks a significant commitment to the live events business and we all look forward to seeing what comes next.”

François de Brugada, CEO, Banijay France: “It has been an exciting journey growing the business in France, and as part of that work, bolstering the scripted offering. Joining FLE to lead Banijay Events, is for me like going back to the early years of Banijay; but this time with two major players already onboard – I am thrilled by this new challenge! There are many similarities between Banijay and the events production business, and I have no doubt, that in blending the two experiences, we can establish a healthy footing in the market, as was done in the audio-visual space.”

Recruitment is currently underway to find a replacement CEO for Banijay France, with Brugada remaining in place until at least September, to ensure a smooth and effective transition period.

-Ends-

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and online sports betting and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.

For more information, please visit https://www.flentertainment.com/

About Banijay

Content powerhouse Banijay is home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories, and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 160,000 hours of original standout programming.

A collective of creative entrepreneurs, the group represents some of the biggest global brands in the market including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Mr Bean, Love Triangle, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Hunted, Black Mirror, The Summit, and Starstruck among others. Imagining and delivering high-quality multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, the company, launched in 2008, operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

