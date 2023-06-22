Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in HAVI04 and HAVI07

Fosnavag, NORWAY

Please find attached information to bondholders in Havi04 and Havi07

Contact:

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Havi04 Q223 Havi07 Q223