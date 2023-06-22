Smart Appliances Market Valued at USD 96.5 Billion at a 17.2 % of CAGR by 2030- Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Appliances Market Information by Technology, Components, Application – Market Forecast Till 2030”. The Smart Appliances Market could thrive at a rate of 17.2% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 96.5 billion by the end of the year 2030.

Smart Appliances Market Key Players

Prominent market players profiled in the global Smart Appliances market report include

Whirlpool Corp

Haier Co. Ltd

LG Inc

General Electric Co.

Miele & Cie. KG

Electrolux AB

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Philips N.V.

Groupe SEB

Samsung

Panasonic Corp.

Scope of the Report - Smart Appliances Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 96.5 billion CAGR during 2023-2030 17.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rising Technological Advances Key Market Dynamics Increasing Focus on Home Connectivity Rising Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyle

Smart Appliances Market Drivers

There are three key market driving factors for the Smart Appliances market. Firstly, the growing adoption of smart home technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the demand for smart appliances. With increasing connectivity and the desire for interconnected homes, consumers are seeking appliances that can be controlled remotely and offer advanced features and functionalities. Secondly, the focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling the market growth for smart appliances. These appliances are designed to optimize energy usage, reduce waste, and enable users to monitor and manage energy consumption. Thirdly, the rising consumer inclination towards convenience and automation is fueling the demand for smart appliances. The ability to control and monitor appliances through mobile applications, voice assistants, and smart home hubs provides users with enhanced convenience, flexibility, and time-saving benefits.

Restraints and Challenges

Market restraints for the Smart Appliances market include high costs, interoperability challenges, and concerns related to data privacy and security. Smart appliances are often priced higher than their traditional counterparts, limiting their adoption among price-sensitive consumers. Additionally, interoperability issues between different smart home platforms and protocols can hinder the seamless integration and operation of smart appliances. Furthermore, the collection and transmission of data by smart appliances raise privacy and security concerns, as users become more aware of data breaches and potential misuse of personal information. Addressing these challenges through standardization, improved affordability, and robust security measures will be crucial for the widespread adoption of smart appliances.

Smart Appliances Market Segmentation

By Component: The component in the market includes Product and Services

Smart Appliances Market COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Smart Appliances market. As people spent more time at home, there was an increased focus on home improvements and investments in smart home technologies. The demand for smart appliances surged as consumers sought convenience, efficiency, and remote-control features. The pandemic also highlighted the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, leading to the adoption of smart appliances with features like self-cleaning and touchless controls. Post-COVID-19, the market is expected to witness sustained growth as consumers continue to prioritize smart and connected solutions for their homes.

Smart Appliances Market Regional Analysis

Europe closely follows North America in the Smart Appliances market. The region has a strong emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental consciousness. European consumers are increasingly inclined towards energy-saving solutions, and smart appliances align with their preferences. Additionally, the European Union has set ambitious targets for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, which drive the demand for energy-efficient appliances. The emphasis on eco-friendly solutions and smart city initiatives further boosts the market for smart appliances in Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the Smart Appliances market, driven by several factors. The region has a large population and a rising middle class with increasing disposable incomes. As a result, there is a growing demand for modern and technologically advanced appliances, including smart appliances. The adoption of advanced technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea further accelerate the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the trend of smart homes in urban areas contribute to the increasing demand for smart appliances in the region.

Industry Updates

January 2023 - LG Inc. introduced a new line of smart kitchen appliances. The new range of products integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced connectivity features to enhance user experience and provide seamless control and monitoring. This development showcases the continuous innovation in the smart appliances market to meet evolving consumer demands for connected and intelligent home appliances.

