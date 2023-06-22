PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd June 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/06/2023



Share Price:



£4.52498 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/06/2023



Share Price:



£4.52498 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/06/2023 Simon Coles 28 28 3,111 Katy Wilde 28 28 4,827 Alan Dale 27 27 3,203 Benjamin Ford 28 28 1,632 Nicholas Wiles 27 27 1,537 Mark Latham 27 27 1,060 Tanya Murphy 28 28 1,154 Christopher Paul 27 27 3,594 Jay Payne 28 28 2,358 Jo Toolan 27 27 4,738 Stephen O’Neill 28 28 592 Anna Holness 28 28 592

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138