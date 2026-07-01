Total Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

01 July 2026

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 30 June 2026, the Company's share capital consisted of 59,862,665 ordinary shares of £0.003611. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 59,862,665 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary,
+44 (0)7927 132060

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


GlobeNewswire

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