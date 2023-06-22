Carahsoft Partners with Zebra Technologies to Provide Mobile Computers, Printers and Software Solutions to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® and Public Sector Specialist of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program, today announced a partnership with Zebra. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will be providing Zebra Technologies’ leading solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are thrilled to offer our Public Sector customers access to a suite of Zebra Technologies’ solutions that will advance operations and enhance their ability to serve their constituents,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Zebra and our reseller partners to maximize productivity and mobility in the Public Sector.”

Zebra provides a complete range of innovative technology solutions enabling Public Sector agencies to improve their operations and increase efficiency. With Zebra’s comprehensive portfolio of mobile computers, rugged tablets, data capture scanners and printers, Government agencies and first responders have the right tools to integrate technology faster and complete tasks quicker. Agencies deploying mobile computing, electronic citation (eCitation) and parking management leverage Zebra’s secure situational awareness and asset management solutions to enhance safety and efficiency, reducing time-consuming and error-prone administrative tasks.

Federal, State and Local Government warehouse and inventory managers rely on Zebra’s RFID, data capture, printing and software solutions to modernize their operations, increasing speed and accuracy. Government healthcare operations improve patient care with precise and reliable patient identity, medication management and collaboration solutions from Zebra that are purpose-built with advanced security capabilities and easy to implement, configure, manage and tailor for new ways of working.

“At Zebra, we understand the unique challenges faced by the Public Sector, and we are committed to providing technology solutions that meet and overcome those challenges head on,” said Xavier Villarreal, Vice President, Healthcare and Government, Zebra Technologies. “By leveraging Carahsoft’s deep expertise and established relationships in the Public Sector, we will work together to bring Zebra’s customized ecosystem of solutions to our joint customers to help them achieve their critical objectives.”

Zebra’s products, solutions and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Zebra team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3150 or Zebra@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com