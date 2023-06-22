Daxor Corporation Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Secondary Offering

Oak Ridge, TN, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced that Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”), as Representative of several Underwriters of its previously announced secondary public offering have partially exercised their option to purchase an additional 54,339 Option Shares of Daxor’s Class A common stock (the “Over-Allotment Option”) at a public price of $9.75 per share.



Delivery of the Option Shares and payment thereof shall be made on the Closing Date, designated as June 22, 2023, and in accordance with the terms of the Underwriting Agreement. The manner of closing, including the names, delivery mechanics and denominations for any certificates evidencing the Option Shares, shall be as designated in a separate communication by or on behalf of the Underwriter to the Company.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form N-2 (File Nos. 333-255212 and 811-22684) on April 13, 2021 that was declared effective by the SEC on July 16, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.