DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By Johns Hopkins University and Health System Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Johns Hopkins University and Health System (“JHU”). JHU learned of suspicious activity on or about May 31, 2023, and notified customers on or about June 14, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.



Background on JHU

JHU is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. JHU provides diverse health care services for adult and pediatric patients in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area as well as operating a children’s hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What happened?

On or about May 31, 2023, JHU discovered a data breach that may have included the following types of personal information: names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service and provider names.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the JHU data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

